Environmental impact finding released for McLain project

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date of Publication: Oct. 11, 2018 (legal)

Town of McLain

106 S. Church Ave. – P.O. Box 5

McLain, MS 39456

Steve McCluskey / (601)753-2205

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Town of McLain.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about October 30, 2018 the above-named Town will submit a request the Mississippi Development Authority for the release of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as and for the purpose of the following:

FY 2018 CDBG Public Facilities Project, which consists of rehabilitation and/or improvements to eleven (11) of the town’s sewer pumping stations. Improvements would include: replacing pumps; electrical and control system replacement; new piping; security fencing; force main repair/replacement; and other related improvements. Also, specific locations of 8″ gravity sewer main, which are cracked or broken, would need to be point repaired and have abandoned service lines capped. Lastly, improvements need to be made at the town’s wastewater treatment facility to meet MDEQ design guidelines. Lagoon rehabilitation activities would need to include: replacing grate on dechlorinator chamber; installing 6′ chain link security fencing, with required warning signage; repairing floating baffle; and minor bank stabilization from alligator slides. The pump stations are adjacent to various streets within town, the sewer lagoon is adjacent to Church Ave., and the sewer line improvements will be made along Azalea St., Magnolia Ave., and East Main St. All of the proposed improvements will be made to existing Town infrastructure, within the corporate limits of the Town of McLain, Mississippi. Estimated total project cost is $389,732, with all funds being provided by the CDBG Program.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Town of McLain has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the above address and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Town. All comments received by October 29, 2018 will be considered by the Town of McLain prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Town of McLain certifies to the Mississippi Development Authority that Mr. Steve McCluskey in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Mississippi Development Authority’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town of McLain to use HUD Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Mississippi Development Authority will accept objections to its release of funds and the Town of McLain’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Town of McLain; (b) the Town of McLain has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized in 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Mississippi Development Authority; or (d) another Federal Agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Attn: Compliance Bureau, Community Services Division, Mississippi Development Authority, P. O. Box 849, Jackson, Mississippi 39205-0849. Potential objectors should contact the Mississippi Development Authority to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Steve McCluskey, Mayor

Town of McLain

