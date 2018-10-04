New notices from Greene County Chancery Court Oct. 4, 2018

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on October 1, 2012, Edna Gayle Siddon and Jackson LeKirk Siddon executed that certain Deed of Trust to Donovan O. McComb, Attorney at Law, PLLC, Trustee for First Southern Bank, beneficiary, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi at Leakesville, Mississippi in Deed of Trust Record 2012 at Page 4666, said Deed of Trust conveying the hereinafter described property; and

WHEREAS, on November 22, 2016, Edna Gayle Siddon and Jackson LeKirk Siddon executed that certain Deed of Trust to Donovan O. McComb, Attorney at Law, PLLC, Trustee for First Southern Bank, beneficiary, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi at Leakesville, Mississippi in Deed of Trust Record 2016 at Page 5650, said Deed of Trust conveying the hereinafter described property; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the performance of the conditions and stipulations set forth in said Deeds of Trust and the entire balance of the note(s) secured by said Deeds of Trust has been declared due and payable; and

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deeds of Trust has directed the undersigned to execute this trust in accordance with the terms of the Deeds of Trust aforesaid;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Donovan O. McComb, Attorney at Law, PLLC, Trustee in said Deeds of Trust will, on October 26, 2018, offer for sale, and will sell, at public auction, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the West front entrance (facing Main Street) of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, at Leakesville, Mississippi, during legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), the following real estate to wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH

RANGE 8 WEST

Section 15: West half of Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (W ½ of SW ¼ of SW ¼) less and except therefrom a parcel of land described as: Commence at the Southeast Corner of West half of Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (W ½ of SW ¼ of SW ¼) and run thence North 420 feet; thence run West 210 feet; thence run South 420 feet; thence East 210 feet back to the Point of Beginning, containing two (2) acres, more or less.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the Southwest Corner of the W ½ of the SW ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi; thence run North along the West boundary line of said W ½ of the SW ¼ of SW ¼ 179.00 feet, more or less, to a wooden post; thence run South 43 degrees 05 minutes 14 seconds East 251.00 feet, more or less, along the old established fence line to a found wooden post (POB); thence run South 65 degrees 22 minutes 03 seconds East 92.80 feet, more or less, along old established fence line to a wooden post; thence run South 22 degrees 18 minutes 34 seconds East 35.10 feet, more or less, along old established fence line to a wooden post; thence run South 89 degrees 07 minutes 12 seconds East 131.50 feet, more or less, along old established fence line to a wooden post; thence run North 01 degrees 00 minutes 53 seconds East 420.00 feet, more or less, to a wooden post; thence run South 89 degrees 07 minutes 11 seconds East 210.00 feet, more or less, to a wooden post; thence run North 01 degrees 00 minutes 34 seconds East 453.29 feet, more or less, to a ½” metal rebar; thence run North 89 degrees 07 minutes 12 seconds West 224.09 feet, more or less, to the East boundary line of Lee Siddon Road to a metal pipe; thence run South 10 degrees 35 minutes 42 seconds East along the East boundary line of said Lee Siddon Road 264.97 feet, more or less, to a metal spike; thence run South 20 degrees 15 minutes 19 seconds West along the East boundary line of said Lee Siddon Road 221.90 feet, more or less, to a metal spike; thence run South 02 degrees 00 minutes 43 seconds West along the East boundary line of Lee Siddon Road 165.90 feet, more or less, to a metal spike; thence run South 50 degrees 39 minutes 19 seconds West along the East boundary line of Lee Siddon Road 251.60 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Contains (3.00) acres, more or less, and being located in the W ½ of the SW ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at a 4 foot by 4 foot Wood Stake marking the SW Corner of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 15, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi and run North, along the Section line, 1111.50 feet to a ½” Rod for the Point of Beginning. Thence continue North 208.71 feet to a 20 foot Wood Stake marking the NW Corner of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 15, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, thence run East, 208.71 feet to a ½” Rod; thence run South 208.71 feet to a ½” Rod; thence run West 208.71 feet back to the Point of Beginning. Containing 1.00 acres, more or less.

AND: A perpetual non-exclusive easement for purposes of ingress and egress over and across the following described real property.

A 30 foot wide Driveway Easement being 15 feet on each side of a Centerline being more particularly described as: Commence at a 4 inch by 4 inch Wood Stake marking the SW corner of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 15, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi and run North, along the Section Line 1111.50 feet to a ½” Rod; thence run East 208.71 feet to a ½” Rod; thence run North 99.95 feet to Cotton Spindle for the Point of Beginning of said Easement Centerline. Thence run along said Centerline as follows: South 48 degrees 37 minutes 47 seconds East, 152.28 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 19 degrees 00 minutes 52 seconds East 83.83 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 09 degrees 10 minutes 03 seconds East 134.19 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 39 degrees 17 minutes 10 seconds East 158.50 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 19 degrees 30 minutes 37 seconds East 158.78 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 21 degrees 53 minutes 02 seconds East 187.57 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 01 degrees 17 minutes 39 Seconds West 195.61 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 37 degrees 56 minutes 47 seconds West 85.89 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 64 degrees 32 minutes 29 Seconds West 73.11 feet to a Cotton Spindle; South 47 degrees 56 minutes 38 seconds West 208.21 feet to a Cotton Spindle in the center of the Paved Public Road and the end of said Driveway Easement. All being in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 15, Township 5 North, Range West, Greene County, Mississippi.

The undersigned Trustee will convey only such title as is vested in him as such.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE this the 17th day of September, 2018.

Donovan O. McComb

Individually and as Manager/Sole Member of Donovan O. McComb, Attorney at Law, PLLC, Trustee

I have on this the 17th day of September, 2018, mailed a copy the foregoing notice to the Greene County, Mississippi Chancery Clerk for posting on the Bulletin Board at the West front entrance (facing Main Street) of the Greene County Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi.

Donovan O. McComb

Individually and as Manager/Sole Member of Donovan O. McComb, Attorney at Law, PLLC, Trustee

Publish: October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018

Donovan O. McComb, Esq.

Donovan O. McComb,

Attorney at Law, PLLC

718 Broad Street

Columbia, MS 39429

Telephone: (601) 444-0000

Facsimile: (601) 444-0074

24-(1358)-Oct.4-4tc

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF LAND

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of June 2017, GRADY A. PEACOCK, a married man, executed a certain deed of trust to Douglas T. Luce, Jr., Trustee, for the use and benefit of CENTURY BANK, a Mississippi corporation, which said deed of trust secured an indebtedness therein set forth and secured the hereinafter described real property, and which said deed of trust was filed for record on July 5, 2017, at 11:06 A.M., and is recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2017 at page 3196 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the said CENTURY BANK, the legal owner and holder of said deed of trust and the indebtedness secured thereby, substituted ROBERT P. SHEPARD as trustee therein as authorized by the terms thereof, by Appointment of Substituted Trustee dated 21August 2018, and which said appointment is recorded in Gen Substitute Trustee Book No. 2018 at page 39 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default was made in the payment of the indebtedness as the same fell due, and the undersigned was called upon to execute the trust therein contained, the Beneficiary and owner of said indebtedness secured by said deed of trust having declared the same due and payable and to foreclose said deed of trust for the purpose of raising said sum secured unpaid, together with the expenses of selling same, including trustee’s and attorney’s fee and expenses of sale;

NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Substituted Trustee, pursuant to such authority and to the request so made, do hereby give notice that I will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) on the 26th day of October, A.D. 2018, at the main front door of the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, the real property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, that is more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH

RANGE 5 WEST

Section 31: Commence at the Southeast corner of Northeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi, thence run West 210 feet, thence run North 210 feet, thence run East 210 feet, thence run South 210 feet, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing one (1) acre, more or less.

Being the same land described in Exhibit A attached to the deed of trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2017 at page 3196 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of George County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee by said deed of trust as aforesaid.

WITNESS my signature on this the 25th day of September 2018.

ROBERT P. SHEPARD

Substituted Trustee

24-(594)-Oct.4-4tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR / SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 1998-8; PLAINTIFF

VS.

WILLIAM PRICE a/k/a WILLIAM G. PRICE; SUSAN PRICE

A/k/a SUSAN (PRICE) TREST; DEAN MORRIS, solely in its capacity as Substitute Trustee; AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BEARING THE MUNICIPAL ADDRESS OF 952 VANDY BYRD RD., NEELY, MS 39461; DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO.: 2018-96 JB

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Defendant(s) William G. Price a/k/a William Price whose identity and current post office address and street address are unknown to the Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

The Amended Complaint against you, which is on file at the Greene County, Leakesville, Mississippi, in the above numbered cause, is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Amended Complaint filed against you in this action to Kimberly D. Mackey, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 2309 Oliver Road, Monroe, Louisiana, 71201.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE ¬¬4th DAY OF OCTOBER, 2018 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE AMENDED COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 19th day of September, 2018.

MICHELLE EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

PO BOX 610 – LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451

BY:PattieBZehner, D.C

F17-0769

Publish :10-4-2018; 10-11-2018; 10-18-2018

24-(451)-Oct.4-3tc