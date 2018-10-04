Forestry commission accepting bids for timber on public lands

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON KURTZ STATE FOREST

Sealed bids will be received by the Mississippi Forestry Commission at the Regional Office, 477 South Gate Road, Hattiesburg, MS, 39401, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m., October 18, 2018, for the right to purchase all timber designated for the purpose on Section 18, Township 04 North, Range 05 West, in Greene County, Mississippi. This is an “operator select” mechanical thinning on an unmarked pine stand. Bids offered will be for per ton of pine pulpwood, pine chip-and-saw, sawtimber, and hardwood pulpwood.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale, and submission of bids should be obtained from the Regional Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 477, South Gate Road, Hattiesburg, MS, 39401, telephone number (601)528-4873.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

