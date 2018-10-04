County supervisors accepting comments on use of Forest Service revenues for Firewise Program

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 (P.L. 113-40) gives counties containing USDA Forest Service lands the option of taking the traditional 25% payments based on timber sales receipts or a safety net payment known as the “full payment”. The full payment is based upon a funding formula that incorporates historical timber sales receipts. One of the requirements for counties that receive a full payment of over $100,000 is that they reserve at least 15% and not more than 20% for forestry projects under Title II and /or Title III of the Act.

Under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (P.L. 113-40) the Greene County Board of Supervisors has elected to take the “full payment”. In compliance with Title III of this law, the Greene County Board of Supervisors has elected to allocate 15% or $22,652.97 to the “Firewise Education Program” in Greene County. The following Projects have been proposed for CY 2018 in Greene County:

A Firewise Needs Assessment and Planning Program, one Firewise Home Meeting, print and distribute 2,000 Firewise Communities Awareness Books, one Firewise Communities Event, print and distribute 2,000 copies of the Firewise Calendar, and provide an annual report on all of the above activities.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors is asking for comments on these projects. We welcome any special knowledge from individuals familiar with Greene County, and want to identify any public concerns associated with these projects. We are interested in gathering as much information as possible related to public interest and potential issues. If you wish to participate, we ask that you provide comments by Monday, November 19, 2018.

Comments may be submitted in writing to the Greene County Board of Supervisors, P.O. Box 460, Leakesville, MS 39451

Greene County Board of Supervisors

G.L. Dearman

Morris Hill

Jerry Mills

Wayne Barrow

Harold Cook

24-(338)-Oct.4-1tc