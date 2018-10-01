McLain issues final notice on 100-year floodplain project

FINAL NOTICE AND PUBLIC EXPLANATION OF A PROPOSED ACTIVITY IN THE 100-YEAR FLOODPLAIN

To: All interested Agencies,

Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Town of McLain has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order (11988 or 11990) in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the environment. The proposed project consists of rehabilitation and/or improvements to eleven (11) of the town’s sewer pumping stations. Improvements would include: replacing pumps; electrical and control system replacement; new piping; security fencing; force main repair/replacement; and other related improvements. Also, specific locations of 8″ gravity sewer main, which are cracked or broken, would need to be point repaired and have abandoned service lines capped. Lastly, improvements need to be made at the town’s wastewater treatment facility to meet MDEQ design guidelines. Lagoon rehabilitation activities would need to include: replacing grate on dechlorinator chamber; installing 6′ chain link security fencing, with required warning signage; repairing floating baffle; and minor bank stabilization from alligator slides. The pump stations are adjacent to various streets within town, the sewer lagoon is adjacent to Church Ave., and the sewer line improvements will be made along Azalea St., Magnolia Ave., and East Main St. All of the proposed improvements will be made to existing Town infrastructure, within the corporate limits of the Town of McLain, Mississippi.

The Town of McLain has determined that it has no practicable alternative other than locating the proposed Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project in a floodplain. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons:

It is not possible to carry out the objectives of the CDBG Program and participate in the growth of the community without participating in projects in the base floodplain; The proposed construction will not displace or redirect flood waters to seriously impact other areas; and, Construction to the extent feasible will be in compliance with the Floodplain Management Plan prepared by the community as a condition of their participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. The proposed sewer collection and treatment system improvements should have no adverse impact on the floodplain and are critically needed in order to provide an adequate means of sewage collection and disposal for the area residents.

Written comments must be received by the Town of McLain at the following address on or before October 29, 2018:

Town of McLain

106 S. Church Avenue

P.O. Box 5 – McLain, MS 39456

