Nurse summoned to defend license

LEGAL NOTICE

To MICHELLE ROGERS:

You are summoned to appear before the Mississippi Board of Nursing on OCTOBER 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. to answer charges brought against you. The hearing will be held in the hearing room at the office of the Mississippi Board of Nursing, which is located at 713 S. Pear Orchard Road, Ste. 300, Ridgeland, Mississippi. Failure to appear may result in the revocation of your nursing license.

Signed: Phyllis Johnson

Executive Director

Mississippi Board of Nursing

17-(85)-Aug 23-3tc.­­