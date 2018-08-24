Foreclosures, etc. filed in Chancery Court week – Published Aug 23, 2018

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on August 5, 2015, Mary Williford and Mark Williford, wife and husband, executed a deed of trust to Donovan McComb, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as Nominee for First Southern Bank, its successors and assigns, which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2015 at Page 3586 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of the County of Greene, State of Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was assigned to Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC by instrument dated March 7, 2018, and recorded in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2018 at Page 1135; and

WHEREAS, the aforesaid, Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC, the holder of said deed of trust and the note secured thereby, substituted Underwood Law Firm PLLC, as Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument dated June 25, 2018 and recorded in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2018 at Page 35; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby, having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee’s fees and expense of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, WE, Underwood Law Firm PLLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on the 13th day of September, 2018, offer for sale at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) at the Southwest front door of the County Courthouse at Leakesville, County of Greene, State of Mississippi, the following described property situated in the County of Greene, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Begin at Southwest Corner of West Half of Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (W 1/2 of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4) and thence run North 125 feet, or to the highway right-of-way, thence run along said highway right-of-way East 600 feet, for the Point of Beginning; thence run East 8 degrees North 815 feet, or to Highway 42 right-of-way, running on the North side of the Old Freeman Town Road; thence run Northwest along Highway 42 right-of- way 680 feet, or to the new black top road right-of-way; thence run South 330 feet along the black top road right-of-way back to the Point of Beginning, containing 2 1/4 acres, more or less, and being further described as all that land lying between Old Freeman Road, the new black top road to Freeman Town and Highway 42. Said property being located in Section 34, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

WE WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in Underwood Law Firm PLLC as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS OUR SIGNATURE, this the 14th day of August, 2018.

Underwood Law Firm PLLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

BY: Catherine W. Underwood

Majority Member

Control# Williford, Mark/GWMG

PUBLISH: 08/23/2018, 08/30/2018, 09/06/2018

18-(566)-Aug 23-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR /

SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 1998-8; PLAINTIFF

VS.

WILLIAM PRICE a/k/a WILLIAM G. PRICE; SUSAN PRICE A/k/a SUSAN (PRICE) TREST; WILLIAM TREST, III; DEAN MORRIS, solely in its capacity as Substitute Trustee; AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BEARING THE MUNICIPAL ADDRESS OF 952 VANDY BYRD RD., NEELY, MS 39461; DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO.: 2018-96

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Defendant(s) Any and All Persons having an interest in the subject property bearing the address of 952 Vandy Byrd Rd., Neely, MS 39461 whose identity and current post office address and street address are unknown to the Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

The Complaint against you, which is on file at the Greene County, Leakesville, Mississippi, in the above numbered cause, is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Kimberly D. Mackey, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 2309 Oliver Road, Monroe, Louisiana, 71201.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE ¬¬23rd DAY OF August, 2018 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 6th day of August, 2018.

MICHELLE EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

P.O. BOX 610

LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451

BY:Pattie B. Zehner, D.C

F17-0769

Publish: 8-23-2018; 8-30-2018; 9-6-2018

18-(465)-Aug 23-3tc.

IN THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF MISSISSIPPI

SOUTHERN DIVISION

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC PLAINTIFF

VS.

LOUIS C. FAIRLEY, JR. AND MARTHA FAIRLEY; LENNON FAIRLEY AND LAURA FAIRLEY; AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF WILLIE A. WILLIAMS, DECEASED, DEFENDANTS

CIVIL ACTION NO.

1:18cv168 LG-RHW

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: LENNON FAIRLEY

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Ditech Financial LLC, successor in interest to Green Tree Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff, seeking to terminate the interests of Defendant(s) and to remove clouds on title to the following subject property:

Commence at 1 and one-half inch iron pipe marking the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter half of the Southwest Quarter, Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, George County, Mississippi, and run East 360.53 feet to a half inch rod for the point of the beginning. Thence run North 357.46 feet to a railroad spike in the center of Jim Jam Road. Thence run South 89 degrees 55 minutes 52 seconds East 173.97 feet along said centerline to a railroad spike, then run South 357.25 feet to half inch rod; then run West 173.97 feet back to the point of beginning, containing 1.4272 acres, more or less. All being in the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, George County, Mississippi.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Adam Stone, Esq., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is Post Office Box 427, Jackson, Mississippi 39205-0427 or 190 East Capitol Street, Suite 800, Jackson, Mississippi 39201.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 23RD DAY OF AUGUST, 2018, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 15th day of August, 2018.

CLERK OF COURT

ARTHUR JOHNSTON

Date: 8/15/2018

P. Stokes, deputy clerk

18-(465)-Aug 23-3tc.