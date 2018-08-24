County supervisors accepting bids for State Aid road projects

OFFICE OF STATE AID ROAD CONSTRUCTION MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

AND GREENE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

SECTION 900 – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi at the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, until 10:00 am on the 26th day of September, 2018 and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of 6.371 miles of BASE REPAIR, LEVELING, RESEAL (FOG), AND STRIPING on ROADS “A”&”B” being known as Project No. SAP-21(17)S in Greene County, Mississippi.

PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

ITEM-QUANTITY-UNIT

ROADWAY ITEMS:

MOBILIZATION -LUMP SUM-LS

REMOVAL OF EXISTING TRAFFIC STRIPE- 888.000-LF

UNCLASSIFIED EXCAVATION (FM)-52.000-CY

GRANULAR MATERIAL (LVM), (CLASS 9, GROUP B)-601.000-CY

CRUSHED STONE-25.000-TON

HOT BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT SURFACE COURSE (SC-1) (TYPE 8)-104.00-TON

(BASE REPAIR)

HOT BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT SURFACE COURSE (SC-1) (TYPE 8)-95.000-TON

(EDGE REPAIR)

HOT BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT SURFACE COURSE (SC-1) (TYPE 8)-1,436.000-TON

(LEVELING)

POLYMERIZED-EMULSIFIED ASPHALT, GRADE CRS-2P-33,536.000-GAL

SEAL AGGREGATE COVER MATERIAL, SIZE 7, (CRUSHED STONE OR SLAG)-828.000-CY

BLOTTER MATERIAL-118.000-CY

FOG SEAL MIXTURE-10,380.000-GAL

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC-LUMP SUM-LS

ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION SIGNS-0.000-SF

4″ WIDE COLD PLASTIC EDGE STRIPE (CONTINUOUS WHITE)-0.084-MI

4″ WIDE COLD PLASTIC TRAFFIC STRIPE CONTINUOUS YELLOW)-444.000-LF

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC EDGE STRIPE (60 MILS) (CONTINUOUS WHITE) -12.536-MI

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC TRAFFIC STRIPE (SKIP YELLOW) (90 MILS)-1.466-MI

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC TRAFFIC STRIPE-(90 MILS) (CONTINUOUS YELLOW)-56,790.000-LF

THERMOPLASTIC DETAIL STRIPE (4″ EQUIVALENT LENGTH) (WHITE) (60 MILS)-1,096.000-LF

THERMOPLASTIC DETAIL STRIPE (4″ EQUIVALENT LENGTH) (YELLOW) (60 MILS)-318.000-LF

THERMOPLASTIC LEGEND (WHITE) (120 MILS)-362.000-LF

TWO-WAY YELLOW REFLECTIVE HIGH PERFORMANCE RAISED MARKERS-595.000-EA

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC WARNING SIGN (ENCAPSULATED LENS)–20.000-EA

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC REGULATORY SIGN (ENCAPSULATED LENS)-9.000-EA

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC-OBJECT MARKER (TYPE 3)(ENCAPSULATED LENS)-4.000-EA

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

CONTRACT TIME: 60 Working Days

BASIS OF AWARD: The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, the County Engineer’s office and the Office of the State Aid Engineer, 412 E. Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

PLANS AND PROPOSALS may be secured from Donald E. Walker, County Engineer for Greene County, Mississippi, at www.twaplanroom.com. The Cost is fifty dollars ($50.00) for plans and fifty dollars ($50.00) for the proposal, non-refundable. For questions regarding website registration and online orders, please contact Plan House at 601-336-6378. For questions related to the contract documents, please contact The Walker Associates at 601-583-2127.

Certified check or bid bond for five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Greene County and the State of Mississippi must accompany each proposal.

Bids will be accepted only under the name of the Bidder to whom PLANS AND PROPOSALS have been issued by the County Engineer, and whose name appears on the official list of planholders maintained by the County Engineer.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Wayne Barrow, President

Greene County Board of Supervisors

Publication Dates: August 23, 2018 and August 30, 2018

