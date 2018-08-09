In Chancery Court published 8-9-18

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

RICHARD T. STRAIN and RUTH E. STRAIN, PLAINTIFFS

VERSUS

DEFENDANTS JAMES RICHARD MAYNARD, RHONDA MAYNARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE DUNHAM, KERI ANN DUNHAM and ANY OTHER PERSONS, HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE LAND HEREINAFTER DESCRIBED,

CAUSE NO.: 2018-92-JB

SUMMONS

TO: James Richard Maynard, Rhonda Maynard, and any other persons, having or claiming to have any legal or equitable interest in the certain land in Greene County, Mississippi, who are not to be found therein after having made diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Plaintiffs. The Plaintiffs have been unable to learn the post office or street address of the Defendants, who are James Richard Maynard and Rhonda Maynard and any and all other persons, having or claiming to have any legal or equitable interest in the certain land in Greene County, Mississippi, more particularly described herein below.

You have been made a Defendant in the lawsuit filed in this Court by Richard T. Strain & Ruth E. Strain. The Complaint filed against you has initiated a Civil Action being a Complaint to Confirm and Quiet Title to real property more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 6 WEST, SECTION 23; 15.63 acres, more or less in SE¼ of SW¼ & in NE¼ of SW¼ lying South of Road.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:30 a.m., on the 21st day of September, 2018, in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire in care of Dennis DeBar, Jr., Attorney for Plaintiffs, whose address is P.O. Box 1090, 410 Greene Ave., Leakesville, MS 39451.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 3rd day of August, 2018.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi

By: Artensie Edwards

