Hunting / fishing rights available for lease on public school lands

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR THE

HUNTING AND FISHING RIGHTS ON

16TH SECTION SCHOOL TRUST LANDS

Greene County School District will accept sealed, written bids for the hunting & fishing lease rights on 16th Section School Trust Lands until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018. A listing of parcels available for lease and official bid documents may be obtained by contacting Dennis Cochran, Business Administrator by phone at 601-394-2364, Ext # 1002 or by mail at P O Box 1329 Leakesville, Mississippi 39451. A certified check, in the full amount of the first year lease payment must be submitted along with the bids. In accordance with Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated, the current lessee of the lands have a right to match the highest bid received, if they make an offer on the parcel by placing a valid bid in response to this advertisement. Existing lessors will be allowed one week from the bid opening to match a higher bid with a certified check. The school district reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids and to waive formalities in the bid process.

Charles L. Breland

Superintendent of Education

Bids may be submitted by mail or in person but must be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed in the following manner:

Greene County School District

PO Box 1329

530 Oak Street

Leakesville, MS 39451

16th Section

Hunting & Fishing Lease Bid

Parcel # ______