GCSD solicits bids for public funds depositry

NOTICE TO QUALIFIED STATE DEPOSITORIES

Notice is hereby given to all qualified financial institutions that the School Board of Greene County School District, pursuant to the provisions of sections 37-7-333, 27-105-305, and 27-105-315 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 As amended, shall receive sealed bids for the privilege of keeping the school District funds from July 1, 2018 (or soon thereafter) through June 30, 2020 and thereafter until new arrangements shall be made according to law.

Said bids shall be received at the Greene County School District Administration Building, 530 Main Street, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451 Until 10:00 a.m. on August 13, 2018 and each shall be submitted on the bid proposal form which may be obtained from the Office of the School Business Administrator.

The school board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities in the bids. In order to be considered, each sealed bid shall have “DEPOSITORY BID: AUGUST 13, 2018” written or typed on its face.

Greene County School District

Charles L Breland

Superintendent Of Education