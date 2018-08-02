Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issues statement on environmental impact of Town of Leakesville wastewater plans

PUBLIC NOTICE

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY OFFICE OF POLLUTION CONTROL

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE ENVIRONMENT

Town of Leakesville

Greene County, Mississippi

SRF Wastewater Improvements

SRF-C280-851-01

August 1, 2018

All projects funded under the Mississippi Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund Program undergo a review to determine whether the proposed project will have a significant impact on the environment. In making this determination, the Department assumes that all of the facilities and actions recommended in the facilities plan will be implemented. The facilities plan for this project is entitled “FY 2017 SRF Wastewater Improvements” dated February 22, 2018 and prepared by WGK, Inc.

The proposed project includes relocating the discharge point from Martin Creek to the Chickasawhay River at Gallows Branch via a new pump station, approximately 4,200 linear feet of force main, and a new post-aeration device. The estimated project cost is $417,107, and the anticipated loan amount is $417,107. The location of the proposed project is southeast of the town at the existing treatment plant lagoon and near River Street on the Chickasawhay River at the mouth of Gallows Branch.

The Mississippi Office of Pollution Control has determined that the proposed project will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment and consequently is issuing this Finding of No Significant Impact. However, this determination can be revoked if significant adverse information becomes available. A copy of the Environmental Assessment for the project is available upon request. To review the facilities plan or submit comments regarding the proposed project, please contact Sara Hoang, Office of Pollution Control, P. O. Box 2261, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, phone 601-961-5167 no later than September 5, 2018.

Tony Caldwell, P.E., Chief

Construction Branch