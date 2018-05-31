Notices recently filed in Chancery Court – Published 5-31-18

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF LAND

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of October 2014, RAYMOND L. BELL, M.D. AKA RAYMOND L. BELL executed a certain deed of trust to JOHN R. GUNN, Trustee, for the use and benefit of FIRST STATE BANK, a Mississippi corporation, and which said deed of trust secured an indebtedness therein set forth and secured the hereinafter described real property, and which said deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2014 at page 4606 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the said FIRST STATE BANK, the legal owner and holder of said deed of trust and the indebtedness secured thereby, substituted ROBERT P. SHEPARD as trustee therein as authorized by the terms thereof, by Appointment of Substituted Trustee dated January 19, 2017, and which said appointment is recorded in Gen Substitute Trustee Book No. 2017 at page 6 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default was made in the payment of the indebtedness as the same fell due, and the undersigned was called upon to execute the trust therein contained, the Beneficiary and owner of said indebtedness secured by said deed of trust having declared the same due and payable and to foreclose said deed of trust for the purpose of raising said sum secured unpaid, together with the expenses of selling same, including trustee’s and attorney’s fee and expenses of sale;

NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Substituted Trustee, pursuant to such authority and to the request so made, do hereby give notice that I will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) on the 22nd day of June, A.D. 2018, at the main front door of the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, the real property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, that is more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISIPPI

TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST

Parcel #1

Section 28: NE 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi. Containing 40 acres, more or less.

AND ALSO: Parcel #2

Section 27: Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of SW 1/4)

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Begin at the Northeast corner of grantors property, said point being the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 27, Township 2 North, Range 8 West as shown on the plans for State Project No. 96-0014-03-024-12; from said Point of Beginning run thence South along the East line of grantors property, a distance of 101.7 feet; thence run North 73 degrees 36 minutes West, a distance of 255.3 feet to a point that is 110 feet Southwesterly of and measured radially to the centerline of the right lane of said project Station 1230 + 00; thence run North 73 degrees 04 minutes West, a distance of 101.7 feet to the North line of grantors property; thence run East along said North property line, a distance of 342.2 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.40 acres, more or less, and being situated in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 27, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee by said deed of trust as aforesaid.

WITNESS my signature on this the 24th day of May 2018.

ROBERT P. SHEPARD

Substituted Trustee

­6-(679)-May 31-4tc.

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF LAND

WHEREAS, on the 5th day of June 2014, RAYMOND L. BELL executed a certain deed of trust to JOHN R. GUNN, Trustee, for the use and benefit of FIRST STATE BANK, a Mississippi corporation, and which said deed of trust secured an indebtedness therein set forth and secured the hereinafter described real property, and which said deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2014 at page 2573 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the said FIRST STATE BANK, the legal owner and holder of said deed of trust and the indebtedness secured thereby, substituted ROBERT P. SHEPARD as trustee therein as authorized by the terms thereof, by Appointment of Substituted Trustee dated January 19, 2017, and which said appointment is recorded in Gen Substitute Trustee Book No. 2017 at page 3 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default was made in the payment of the indebtedness as the same fell due, and the undersigned was called upon to execute the trust therein contained, the Beneficiary and owner of said indebtedness secured by said deed of trust having declared the same due and payable and to foreclose said deed of trust for the purpose of raising said sum secured unpaid, together with the expenses of selling same, including trustee’s and attorney’s fee and expenses of sale;

NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Substituted Trustee, pursuant to such authority and to the request so made, do hereby give notice that I will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) on the 22nd day of June, A.D. 2018, at the main front door of the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, the real property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, that is more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Parcel 1:

TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 5 WEST

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Section 32: The NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 3 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi, Less and Except that part in the Right of Way of MS State Highway No. 57, being more particularly described as:

Commencing at a set ½ inch iron pin at the NE corner of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 3 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi, thence run North 89 degrees 45 minutes 01 seconds West 53.59 feet to a set metal post and the Point of Beginning, thence continue North 89 degrees 45 minutes 01 seconds West 1270.63 feet to a set metal post, thence run South 00 degrees 01 minutes 18 seconds East 1324.92 feet to a found pine knot, thence run South 89 degrees 44 minutes 18 seconds East 1324.26 feet to a set metal post, thence run North 00 degrees 01 minutes 24 seconds West 979.62 feet to a set metal post on the West Right of Way of MS State Highway No. 57, thence run North 08 degrees 49 minutes 53 seconds West 349.96 feet along said right of way of said highway back to the Point of Beginning, containing 40.07 acres more or less, subject to a 30 foot easement along the East line of said NW 1/4 of NE 1/4.

Parcel 2:

TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Section 32: NE 1/4 of NE 1/4 and N ½ of N ½ of SE 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section Thirty-Two (32), Township Two (2) North, Range Eight (8) West, Greene County, Mississippi.

Parcel 3:

Thirty-three and one-half (33 ½) acres, more or less, situated on the North end of West fraction Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing where the Section line running North that divided Section 32 and 33, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, strikes Leaf River and run South 2178 feet, and corner, then run East to Leaf River, and then back North, Northwest following the various meanderings of the said Leaf River back to the Point of Beginning, said lands being in Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, as above, in Greene County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee by said deed of trust as aforesaid.

WITNESS my signature on this the 24th day of May 2018.

ROBERT P. SHEPARD

Substituted Trustee

­6-(849)-May 31-4tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

RICHARD GROVES, PLAINTIFF

VS.

DEFENDANTS:

MICHAEL SAWYER; REBECCA SAWYER; GABRIELLE M. LEWIS aka GROVES; BOAZ TAX SALE PROPERTIES, LLC; HIGH SIERRA TAX SALE PROPERTIES, LLC; DURRANT, INC.; CORELOGIC TAX COLLECTION SERVICES, LLC; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, on behalf of the Internal Revenue Service; MISSISSIPPI STATE TAX COMMISSION; GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, by and through Michelle D. Eubanks, Chancery Clerk; JIM HOOD, in his capacity as Attorney General for the State of Mississippi; HON. ANTHONY LAWRENCE, III, District Attorney for Greene County, Mississippi; TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK; FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE COMPANY; and JOHN DOES 1-100, being any and all persons claiming legal, equitable or other interest in fee, leasehold, timeshare, interval ownership or otherwise in the following described property:

CAUSE NO. 2018-62-MLF

N1/2 of NW1/4 of NW1/4 of NW1/4, Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi;

LESS: A 40 foot right-of-way for purposes of ingress and egress described as follows, to-wit: Commencing at the NW Corner of the NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 5 West; thence run East 660 feet, more or less, or to the NW Corner of the above described property; thence run South 40 feet, more or less; thence run West 660 feet, more or less; thence run North 40 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

TO: JOHN DOES 1-100, being any and all persons claiming legal, equitable or other interest in fee, leasehold, timeshare, interval ownership or otherwise in the above described property.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Russell Scott Manning, Esq., whose mailing address is 145 Main Street, Biloxi, MS 39530.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 31st DAY OF MAY, 2018, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 2nd day of May, 2018.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS, CHANCERY CLERK

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

(SEAL) BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

6-(677)-May 31-3tc

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on April 15, 2010, William E. Stokes, an unmarried person by Denise Beasley, Attorney-in-Fact, executed a deed of trust to J Ward Conville, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as Nominee for Grand Bank For Savings, fsb, its successors and assigns, which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2010 at Page 937 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of the County of Greene, State of Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was assigned to Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP f/k/a Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP by instrument dated May 23, 2012, and recorded in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2012 at Page 2030; and

WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by instrument dated June 11, 2015, and recorded in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2015 at Page 2858; and

WHEREAS, by name change effective August 21, 2017, Nationstar Mortgage LLC became Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper; and

WHEREAS, the aforesaid, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, the holder of said deed of trust and the note secured thereby, substituted Underwood Law Firm PLLC, as Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument dated October 24, 2017 and recorded in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Gen Substitute Trustee Book 2017 at Page 59; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby, having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee’s fees and expense of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, WE, Underwood Law Firm PLLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on the 21st day of June, 2018, offer for sale at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) at the Southwest front door of the County Courthouse at Leakesville, County of Greene, State of Mississippi, the following described property situated in the County of Greene, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Commencing at the NE Corner of the W 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi, thence run South for a distance of 630.0 feet, thence run West for a distance of 210.0 feet, thence run North for a distance of 630.0 feet, thence run East for a distance of 210.0 feet, to the Point of Beginning. Containing 3 acres, more or less.

Also, a right-of-way being 15.0 feet to the left and 15.0 feet to the right of a line described as commencing 15.0 feet East of the above described 3 acres, thence run North 15.0 feet, thence run West for a distance of 450.0 feet, thence run North for a distance of 1200.0 feet more or less to the Billy Graham Gravel Road being the end of the herein described right-of-way.

WE WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in Underwood Law Firm PLLC as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS OUR SIGNATURE, this the 24th day of May, 2018.

_________________________

Underwood Law Firm PLLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

BY: Catherine W. Underwood

Majority Member

Control# Stokes, William/NS

PUBLISH: 05/31/2018, 06/07/2018, 06/14/2018

6-(643­)-May 31-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRIAN BRELAND, DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 2018-40-JB

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI – COUNTY OF GREENE

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 13th day of April, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administratrix upon the Estate of Brian Breland, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 24th day of May, 2018.

/s/ Regina Hembree Breland

Regina Hembree Breland,

Administratrix

6-(160)-May 31-3tc