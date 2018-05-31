Bids sought for oil, gas, mineral leases on county school property

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR OIL, GAS AND MINERAL LEASE ON SIXTEENTH SECTION PUBLIC SCHOOL TRUST LANDS IN GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND:

• Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 5 West, containing 8 acres, more or less.

• Section 16, Township 2 North, Range 6 West, containing 5 acres, more or less.

• Section 16, Township 2 North, Range 7 West, containing 5 acres, more or less.

• Section 16, Township 3 North, Range 6 West, containing 5 acres, more or less.

• Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 5 West, containing 10 acre, more or less.

You are hereby notified and invited to submit sealed bid proposals for leasing the above-described Sixteenth Section Public School Trust Land for oil, gas and mineral exploration, development and production. The form of the lease including, the primary term of said lease, the royalty to be retained by Lessor, and the amount of the annual delay rentals, has been prescribed by the Board of Education of the Greene County School District, and only the bonus consideration to be paid by the lessee for the lease is subject to bid. The lease form with the terms so prescribed is on file and available for inspection during regular business hours in the office of the Superintendent of Education of said school district at the street address given below. Bids may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of

Greene County School District whose office is located at 530 Main Street, Leakesville Mississippi, on or before 7:00 O’clock P. M. on the 11th day of June, 2018, after which time no further bids will be accepted.

Bids must be submitted on all of the above-described land as a single tract.

All bids must be tendered and expressed as the dollar amount per mineral acre and as the total dollar amount, and a certified check for the total dollar amount of the lease bonus consideration must be included with the bid when submitted. Each bid must be on the form prescribed and available from the office of the Superintendent of Education and shall be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Board of Education of the Greene County School District and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “BID FOR OIL, GAS AND MINERAL LEASE ”. Sealed bids will be opened at the regular meeting of said board of education to be held at 7:00 O’clock P. M. on the 11th day of June, 2018, at 530 Main Street, Leakesville Mississippi.

The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If one or more acceptable bids are received, the Board of Education will award said lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.

The above-described land is made available for leasing under the provisions of Section 29-3-99 of the Mississippi Code Annotated 1972, as amended. By order of the Board of Education of Greene County School District on this the 14th day of May, 2018.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

OF THE GREENE COUNTY

SCHOOL DISTRICT

BY Charles L. Breland

/s/: Charles L Breland

SUPERINTENDENT OF

EDUCATION

