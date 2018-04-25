School board looks to sale surplus land in Sand Hill

In accordance with Mississippi Code of 1972, 37-7-455, Greene County School District will receive sealed, written bids for the cash sale of real property (land) no longer needed for school district operations. The land for sale is located northwest of Highway 42, Richton Mississippi. More specifically +/-1.5 acre site located between the Sand Hill Community Center and the local Volunteer Fire Department. Bids will be received until 6:30 pm on Monday, May 14, 2018. The bids will be opened during the regular meeting of the Greene County Board of Education which will commence at 7:00 pm at 530 Main Street, Leakesville MS 39451. The property will be sold to the highest and best bidder.

Additional bid information and forms may be obtained by contacting Dennis Cochran, Business Administrator at 601-394-6070 or via email: dcochran@greene.k12.ms.us. The Greene County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids and to waive formalities in the bid process.

Should the property not sale by the bid process, the school district reserves the right to sell the property by auction (within 60 days of the bid opening) for consideration not less than the highest and best bid received in response to this advertisement. Any interested party may bid, for cash, and the property will be sold to the highest and best bidder. The Greene County Board of Education will again reserve the right to accept any and/or all bids and to waive formalities in the bid process.

­Charles L. Breland

Superintendent of Education 1-(274)-April 26-3tc.