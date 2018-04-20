Chancery Court Filings from April 19, 2018 edition

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on April 17, 2008, Robert Pierce, also known as Robert L. Pierce, and Phyllis Pierce, also known as Phyllis Annette T. Pierce, husband and wife, executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, which deed of trust was recorded on April 28, 2008, in Book 286, Page 87, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the aforementioned Deed of Trust was assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, by instrument dated March 30, 2017, and recorded on April 10, 2017, in Book 2017, Page 1629 of the records of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the holder of the deed of trust, substituted either James L. DeLoach or David E. Flautt as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on March 26, 2018, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2018, Page 15, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on May 10, 2018, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Greene County Courthouse facing South in Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Greene County, Mississippi, to-wit:

The following described property located in Greene County, State of Mississippi, to-wit: Commence at the center of the Northeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 of Section 23, Township 5 North, Range 5 West, thence continue South 210 feet, thence East 210 feet, thence North 210 feet, thence West 210 feet back to the point of beginning and containing one (1) acre more or less.

Also: Commencing at the Southwest Corner of Northeast of Northwest Quarter (NE1/4 of NW1/4) and thence run due East along the South boundary line of said forty a distance of 660 feet to a place of beginning; thence run North 450 feet; thence East 210 feet; thence North 210 feet; thence East 30 feet; thence South 660 feet; thence West 210 feet, back to the point of beginning, containing 2 1/2 acres, more or less.

Commonly known as: 426 Thornton Rd, State Line, MS 39362

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 3rd day of April, 2018.

/s/ James L. DeLoach

James L. DeLoach

Substitute Trustee

299 South 9th Street

Oxford, MS 38655

(770)643-2148

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 563818

PUBLISH: 04/19/2018, 04/26/2018, 05/03/2018

52-(585)-April 19-3tc.