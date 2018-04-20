Bids sought for resurfacing project in Greene County

OFFICE OF STATE AID ROAD CONSTRUCTION

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

AND GREENE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

SECTION 900

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi at the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, until 10:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of May, 2018 and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of 4.558 miles of BASE REPAIR, LEVELING, OVERLAY, & STRIPING on ROADS “A” THRU “C” being known as Project No. SAP-21(13)M in Greene County, Mississippi.

PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

ITEM QUANTITY UNIT

ROADWAY ITEMS:

MOBILIZATION LUMP SUM LS

UNCLASSIFIED EXCAVATION (FM) 632.000 CY

GRANULAR MATERIAL (LVM), 626.000 CY

(CLASS “9”, GROUP “B”)

CRUSHED STONE 322.000 TON HOT MIX ASPHALT, (ST) (12.5MM) 859.000 TON (BASE REPAIR)

HOT MIX ASPHALT, (ST) (12.5MM) 68.000 TON

(EDGE REPAIR)

COLD MILLING OF BITUMINOUS 1,209.000 SY

PAVEMENT, ALL DEPTHS

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC LUMP SUM LS

ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION SIGNS 0.000 SF

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC EDGE STRIPE 9.051 MI

(CONTINUOUS WHITE) (60 MILS)

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC TRAFFIC 1.492 MI

STRIPE (SKIP YELLOW) (90 MILS)

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC TRAFFIC 39,075.000 LF

STRIPE (CONTINUOUS YELLOW)(90 MILS)

THERMOPLASTIC DETAIL STRIPE 865.000 LF (4″ EQUIVALENT LENGTH)(WHITE) (60 MILS)

THERMOPLASTIC DETAIL STRIPE 92.000 LF

(4″ EQUIVALENT LENGTH)(YELLOW) (90 MILS)

THERMOPLASTIC LEGEND 175.000 LF

(WHITE) (120 MILS)

TWO-WAY CLEAR REFLECTIVE HIGH 60.000 EA

PERFORMANCE RAISED MARKERS

TWO-WAY YELLOW REFLECTIVE HIGH 601.000 EA

PERFORMANCE RAISED MARKERS

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC WARNING SIGN 11.000 EA (ENCAPSULATED LENS)

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC REGULATORY 6.000 EA

SIGN (ENCAPSULATED LENS)

ULTRA THIN ASPHALT PAVEMENT, (UHMA) 3,484.000 TON

ULTRA THIN ASPHALT PAVEMENT, (UHMA) 1,761.000 TON (LEVELING)

BITUMINOUS TACK COAT 4,833.000 GAL

PROJECT NO. SAP-21(13)M GREENE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

CONTRACT TIME: 35 Working Days

BASIS OF AWARD

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities. The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement; minority business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, the County Engineer’s office and the Office of the State Aid Engineer, 412 E. Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

PLANS AND PROPOSALS may be secured from Donald E. Walker, County Engineer for Greene County, Mississippi, at www.twaplanroom.com . The Cost is fifty dollars ($50.00) for plans and fifty dollars ($50.00) for the proposal, non-refundable. For questions regarding website registration and online orders, please contact Plan House at 601-336-6378. For questions related to the contract documents, please contact The Walker Associates at 601-583-2127.

Certified check or bid bond for five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Greene County and the State of Mississippi must accompany each proposal.

Bids will be accepted only under the name of the Bidder to whom PLANS AND PROPOSALS have been issued by the County Engineer, and whose name appears on the official list of planholders maintained by the County Engineer.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Wayne Barrow, President

Greene County Board of Supervisors

Publish Dates: April 19, 2018 and April 26, 2018