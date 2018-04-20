Bids sought for resurfacing project in Greene County

OFFICE OF STATE AID ROAD CONSTRUCTION

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

AND GREENE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

 

SECTION 900

                                

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Sealed  bids  will  be  received  by  the  Board  of  Supervisors  of Greene County, Mississippi at the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi,  until  10:00 a.m.  on the  22nd  day  of  May, 2018 and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of 4.558 miles of BASE REPAIR, LEVELING, OVERLAY, & STRIPING  on  ROADS “A” THRU “C” being known as Project No. SAP-21(13)M in Greene County, Mississippi.

 

PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

 

ITEM                                            QUANTITY             UNIT

 

ROADWAY ITEMS:

   

MOBILIZATION                                  LUMP SUM             LS

UNCLASSIFIED EXCAVATION (FM)                   632.000             CY

GRANULAR MATERIAL (LVM),                       626.000             CY

(CLASS “9”, GROUP “B”)

CRUSHED STONE                                  322.000             TON    HOT MIX ASPHALT, (ST) (12.5MM)                 859.000             TON  (BASE REPAIR)

HOT MIX ASPHALT, (ST) (12.5MM)                  68.000             TON

(EDGE REPAIR)

COLD MILLING OF BITUMINOUS                   1,209.000             SY

PAVEMENT, ALL DEPTHS

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC                        LUMP SUM             LS

ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION SIGNS                    0.000             SF

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC EDGE STRIPE                9.051             MI

(CONTINUOUS WHITE) (60 MILS)

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC TRAFFIC                    1.492             MI

STRIPE (SKIP YELLOW) (90 MILS)

4″ WIDE THERMOPLASTIC TRAFFIC               39,075.000             LF

STRIPE (CONTINUOUS YELLOW)(90 MILS)

THERMOPLASTIC DETAIL STRIPE                    865.000             LF    (4″ EQUIVALENT LENGTH)(WHITE) (60 MILS)

THERMOPLASTIC DETAIL STRIPE                     92.000             LF

(4″ EQUIVALENT LENGTH)(YELLOW) (90 MILS)

THERMOPLASTIC LEGEND                           175.000             LF

(WHITE) (120 MILS)

TWO-WAY CLEAR REFLECTIVE HIGH                   60.000             EA

PERFORMANCE RAISED MARKERS

TWO-WAY YELLOW REFLECTIVE HIGH                 601.000             EA

PERFORMANCE RAISED MARKERS

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC WARNING SIGN              11.000             EA    (ENCAPSULATED LENS)

 

 

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC REGULATORY                  6.000             EA

SIGN (ENCAPSULATED LENS)

ULTRA THIN ASPHALT PAVEMENT, (UHMA)           3,484.000             TON

ULTRA THIN ASPHALT PAVEMENT, (UHMA)           1,761.000             TON      (LEVELING)

BITUMINOUS TACK COAT                          4,833.000             GAL

 

 

 

 

PROJECT NO. SAP-21(13)M                                                                 GREENE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

CONTRACT TIME:            35 Working Days

BASIS OF AWARD

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.  The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement; minority business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, the County Engineer’s office and the Office of the State Aid  Engineer,  412 E.  Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi.  This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

PLANS AND PROPOSALS may be secured from Donald E. Walker, County Engineer for Greene County, Mississippi, at www.twaplanroom.com.    The Cost is fifty dollars ($50.00) for plans and fifty dollars ($50.00) for the proposal, non-refundable. For questions regarding website registration and online orders, please contact Plan House at 601-336-6378. For questions related to the contract documents, please contact The Walker Associates at 601-583-2127.

Certified check or bid bond for five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Greene County and the State of Mississippi must accompany each proposal.

Bids will be accepted only under the name of the Bidder to whom PLANS AND PROPOSALS have been issued by the County Engineer, and whose name appears on the official list of planholders maintained by the County Engineer.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Wayne Barrow, President

Greene County Board of Supervisors

Publish Dates: April 19, 2018 and April 26, 2018

