Supervisors soliciting bids for financing of equipment, $250,000 loan for bridge repair

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Public Notice is hereby given that the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors invites and will receive written, sealed bids until 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018 at the Supervisor’s office at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi for:

(1) Financing quotes for a 36 month term for the purchase of certain equipment in the amount of $37,837.00.

(2) Financing quotes for a 60 month term for the purpose of repairing, refurbishing, and rehabilitating certain local system and state aid bridges within the county in the amount of $250,000.00.

Specimens of the proposed notes and resolutions are on file with, and may be obtained from, the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors at their office. The address is Courthouse Square, P.O. Box 460, Leakesville, MS 39451. The phone number is 601.394.2394, the fax number is 601.394.4650 and the contact person is Lavon Pringle, Purchase Clerk.

The Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

This 2nd day of April, 2018.

J.W. Barrow, President

Greene County Board of Supervisors.

Michelle D. Eubanks, Clerk.

