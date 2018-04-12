School district seeks bids on 16th Sec. timber sale

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON 16-3N-7W, Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. 1329 Leakesville, MS 39451 up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. May 8, 2018, for the purchase on a lump sum basis of all timber, standing or down, designated for cutting on Section 16, Township 3 North, Range 7 West, Greene County, Mississippi. The sale consists of a +76 acre final harvest. Timber volumes are estimated to contain the following more or less: 3,070 tons pine sawtimber, 517 tons pine poles, 400 tons pine chip-n-saw, 1,115 tons pine pulpwood, 453 tons hardwood sawtimber, 878 tons hardwood pulpwood more or less. The above figures are not to be construed to be the exact volume. Each bidder is expected to make his own cruise and to bid accordingly. The timber may be inspected at any time.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, 477 Southgate Rd. Hattiesburg, MS 39401, telephone number (601)-528-4873. The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Publication Dates: Apr. 12; Apr. 19; Apr. 26; May 3, 2018

51-(229)-April 12-4tc.