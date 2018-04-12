Public hearing set for proposed closure of part of Alton Brownlee Loop

Order Directing Clerk to Post NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ABANDONMENT OF ROAD

Whereas, the Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi (“the County”) have determined that, pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 65-7-121(1)(d), the public public interest or convenience does not require the following described public road(s) and/or portion of public road(s) to remain open to the public and that it is in the public interest or convenience to close, vacate and abandon the road(s) and/or portion(s).

Whereas, the County hereby gives NOTICE that a public hearing will be held on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in the Boardroom at the Office of the Board of Supervisors, located at 413 Greene Avenue in Leakesville, MS to receive and hear any and all objections to the closure of the following public roads and/or portions of public roads:

A. A portion of Alton Brownlee Loop from the existing residence at 154 Alton Brownlee Loop, extending southeasterly to its terminus at the intersection with Beagle Lane.

By order of the Board of Supervisors, this the 2nd day of April, 2018.

/s/ J.W. Barrow, President

/s/ Michelle Eubanks, Clerk

51-(201)-April 12-2tc.