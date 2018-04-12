IN GREENE COUNTY CHANCERY COURT Published 4-12-2018

SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on the August 1, 2002, Donald J. Barker, executed a Deed of Trust to David S. Raines, Trustee for the use and benefit of Oceans Funding Company, Inc., which Deed of Trust is on file and of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi, in Deed of Trust Book No. 228, at Page 648 thereof;

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC by assignment on file and of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi, in Book 2012, Page 1664 thereof; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Default Judgment recorded March 16, 2018 at Book 2018, Page 623 regarding Case No. 2017-116-JB, any claim, right, title or interest in the subject property held by Hilda K. Souchet is extinguished; Plaintiff holds a good and valid first lien on the subject property and that Donald J. Barker is in default; that the subject property should be sold in satisfaction of the Plaintiff’s lien; appointing Wilson & Associates, PLLC as Special Commissioner to conduct a judicial sale of the subject property; and finding and declaring that certain mobile home described above is permanently affixed to the subject real property and is declared to be part and parcel of said real property and that henceforth the mobile home shall not be considered personal property.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the performance of the conditions and stipulations as set forth by said Deed of Trust, and having been requested by the legal holder of the indebtedness secured and described by said Deed of Trust so to do, notice is hereby given that Wilson & Associates, PLLC f/k/a Adams & Edens, P.A., Special Commissioner, by virtue of the authority conferred upon me in said Deed of Trust, will offer for sale and will sell at public sale and outcry to the highest and best bidder for certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee, during the legal hours (between the hours of 11 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m.) at the front door of the Courthouse facing south, on May 3, 2018, the following described land and property being the same land and property described in said Deed of Trust, situated in Greene County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

TRACT I: Lots 11 and 12 of Block 21 in the Town of McLain or Dantzler, according to a plat or survey thereof on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi. TRACT II: Lot 10 of Block 21 in the Town of McLain or Dantzler, according to a plat or survey thereof on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Green County Mississippi. TRACT III: Lot 9 of Block 21 in the Town of McLain or Dantzler according to a plat or survey thereof on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi. AND ALSO: One(1) 2000 24 x 60 Peach State Navigator, Serial #PSH2GA2269A/B.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in the aforementioned Special Commissioner.

WITNESS MY HAND this 2nd day of April, 2018.

Sincerely,

/s/ Jillian Wilson,

Jillian Wilson (MS Bar #105192)

Wilson & Associates, PLLC – Attorneys for Plaintiff

400 Capitol Avenue – Suite 1400

Little Rock, AR 72201

(501)219-9388

PREPARED BY: Wilson & Associates, PLLC

400 West Capitol Avenue – Suite 1400

Little Rock, AR 72201

(501)219-9388 File # 325840

PUBLICATION TO BEGIN ON: April 12, 2018

PUBLICATION TO END ON: April 26, 2018

51-(644)-April 12-3tc.