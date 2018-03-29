Court Filings for the week of Mar. 29, 2018

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES F. BLUE, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2017-26-MLF

BETTY S. BLUE, EXECUTRIX

SUMMONS

TO: ALL WRONGFUL-DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF AND PARTIES INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES F. BLUE, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN TO THE PETITIONER IN THIS CAUSE AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY.

You have been made defendants to the Petition to Determine Wrongful-Death Beneficiaries and for Authority to Settle Wrongful-Death and Survival-Type Claims and Other Related Relief, filed in this Court by Betty S. Blue, Executrix of the Estate of James F. Blue, Deceased. Defendants other than you in this action are Betty S. Blue, Robert J. Blue, and Kandle S. Blue.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND COMMANDED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AT THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 400 MAIN STREET, LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, ON THE 25TH DAY OF MAY, 2018, AT 9:30 A.M., TO DEFEND SAID PETITION AND SHOW CAUSE WHY THE RELIEF SOUGHT AND PRAYED FOR IN SAID PETITION SHOULD NOT BE GRANTED, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER THINGS DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court this, the 15th day of March, 2018.

MICHELLE EUBANKS

Chancery Clerk – Greene County

P.O. Box 610, Leakesville, MS 39451

BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

Issued at the instance of:

Robin E. Blackledge Blair (MSB #10808)

P.O. Drawer 1975, Hattiesburg, MS 39403

Attorney for Executrix 49-(427)-March 29-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES F. BLUE, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2017-26-MLF

BETTY S. BLUE, EXECUTRIX

SUMMONS

TO: KANDLE S. BLUE,

WHOSE LOCATION AND ADDRESS ARE UNKNOWN TO THE PETITIONER IN THIS CAUSE AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY

You have been made defendant to the Petition to Determine Wrongful-Death Beneficiaries and for Authority to Settle Wrongful-Death and Survival-Type Claims and Other Related Relief, filed in this Court by Betty S. Blue, Executrix of the Estate of James F. Blue, Deceased. Defendants other than you in this action are Betty S. Blue, Robert J. Blue, and all Unknown Wrongful-Death Beneficiaries and Parties Interested in said Estate.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND COMMANDED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AT THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 400 MAIN STREET, LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, ON THE 25TH DAY OF MAY, 2018, AT 9:30 A.M., TO DEFEND SAID PETITION AND SHOW CAUSE WHY THE RELIEF SOUGHT AND PRAYED FOR IN SAID PETITION SHOULD NOT BE GRANTED, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER THINGS DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court this, the 15th day of March, 2018.

MICHELLE EUBANKS

Chancery Clerk – Greene County

P.O. Box 610, Leakesville, MS 39451

BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

Issued at the instance of:

Robin E. Blackledge Blair (MSB #10808)

P.O. Drawer 1975

Hattiesburg, MS 39403

Attorney for Executrix

49-(410)-March 29-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

In the matter of the estate of Beecher C. McLeod, Deceased

Daphne E. Walker, Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS – Cause No. 2018-32-MLF

NOTICE is hereby given that Letters of Administration were granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court, Greene County, Mississippi, on the Estate of Beecher C. McLeod, deceased, on the 23rd of March 2018, and all persons having claims against the estate are hereby notified to present their claims to the Clerk of the Court for probate and registration within ninety days from the date of first publication of this notice. Failure to do so will bar the claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE this the 23rd day of March 2018.

DAPHNE E. WALKER

Administratrix – Estate of Beecher C. McLeod

Publish: March 29, April 5 and April 12, 2018

Prepared by: JERRY L. DELAUGHTER

J L DELAUGHTER, Esq., PLLC

Mississippi Bar No. 6033, P.O. Box 8115, Biloxi, MS 39535, (228)385-3624

49-(179)-March 29-3tp.

RULE 81 SUMMONS

(Summons by Publication)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE ESTATE OF BEECHER C. MCLEOD, DECEASED

Daphne E. Walker, Petitioner

v. The Unknown Heirs at Law of Beecher C. McLeod, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS – Cause No. 2018-32-MLF

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

To: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Beecher C. McLeod, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Daphne E. Walker, Petitioner, seeking approval of the Petition to Establish Heirs at Law of Beecher C. McLeod, deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock a.m. on the 25th day of May 2018, in the Chancery courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi. If you fail to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief south in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. If you do file an answer, you must file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 23rd day of March 2018.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS, CHANCERY CLERK

Greene County, Mississippi

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

Publish: March 29, April 5 and April 12, 2018

49-(245)-March 29-3tp.