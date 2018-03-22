In County Court – Week of 03-22-18

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 14, 2007, Donald F. Crocker and Mary D. Crocker, husband and wife, executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns, which deed of trust was recorded on October 1, 2007, in Book 2007, Page 10679, in and re-recorded in Book 2016, Page 3998 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the aforementioned Deed of Trust was assigned by Federal National Mortgage Association to PROF-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust IV, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee, by instrument dated December 13, 2017, and recorded on December 27, 2017, in Book 2017, Page 6129 of the records of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS, PROF-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust IV, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee, the holder of the deed of trust, by and through Fay Servicing, LLC, as its attorney-in-fact, substituted either James L. DeLoach or David E. Flautt as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on February 20, 2018, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2018, Page 1, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, PROF-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust IV, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee by and through Fay Servicing, LLC, as its attorney-in-fact, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on April 12, 2018, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Greene County Courthouse facing South in Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Greene County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 5: Begin at the SE corner of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section #5. Township 1 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi and thence run North 00 Degrees 00 Minutes 00 Seconds East along the East boundary line of said NW1/4 of SE1/4 941.00 feet, more or less, to metal rebar (1/2″) (POB). From said point of beginning: thence run North 89 Degrees 36 Minutes 51 Seconds West 315.64 feet, more or less, to the centerline of Mississippi Highway #63 to a metal spike; thence run North 08 Degrees 29 Minutes 03 Seconds East along the centerline of said Mississippi Highway #65 154.60 feet, more or less to a metal spike; thence run South 89 Degrees 36 Minutes 51 Seconds East along old established fence line 297.23 feet, more or less, to the East boundary line of said NW1/4 of SE1/4 to a found metal post; thence run South 02 Degrees 23 Minutes 42 Seconds East along the East boundary line of said NW1/4 of SE1/4 155.15 feet, more or less, back to the point of beginning, contains 1.07 acres, more or less and being located in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of section #5, Township 1 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 7th day of March, 2018.

/s/ David E. Flautt­

David E. Flautt, Substitute Trustee

299 South 9th Street, Oxford, MS 38655

(770)643-2148

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 5328217

PUBLISH: 03/22/2018, 03/29/2018 and 04/05/2018

48-(676)-March 22-3tc.

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI – COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, ELIGE NICHOLSON and MYRA NICHOLSON, executed Land Deeds of Trust to Paul D. Walley, Trustee for the use and benefit of RICHTON BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, Beneficiary, which Deeds of Trust are dated November 28, 2016, and recorded December 15, 2016, at Book 2016, Pages 6150-6162, dated September 24, 2015, and recorded October 1, 2015, at Book 2015, Page 4790-4802, dated December 26, 2013 and recorded January 2, 2014, at Book 2014, Pages 6-17, dated August 1, 2013 and recorded August 9, 2013, at Book 2013, Pages 4463-4474, and dated August 22, 2012, and recorded August 24, 2012, at Book 2012, Pages 3647-3660, thereof, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, at Leakesville, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, said Deeds of Trust authorized the appointment and substitution of another trustee in the place of the trustee named in said Deeds of Trust and RICHTON BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, pursuant to said Deeds of Trust, substituted SETH M. HUNTER as trustee in the place of Paul D. Walley by an Amended, Consolidated and Corrected Appointment of Substituted Trustee dated March 16, 2018, and recorded March 16, 2018 at Book 2018, Pages 11-12, as well as Appointments of Substituted Trustee dated November 1, 2017, and recorded November 7, 2017, at Book 2017, Pages 64-65, and December 6, 2017, and recorded December 15, 2017, at Book 2017, Pages 66-67, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, at Leakesville, Mississippi, and;

WHEREAS, default having been made in the performance of the conditions and stipulations as set out in the Deeds of Trust and the said Substituted Trustee having been requested and directed by said RICHTON BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, to execute the trust; and in strict accordance with the Deeds of Trust aforesaid and the laws of the State of Mississippi, the dates for publication of this Substituted Trustee’s Notice of Foreclosure Sale in the Greene County Herald, a newspaper published in Leakesville, Greene County, Mississippi, having been set at the following, to-wit: March 22, 2018; March 29, 2018; and April 5, 2018. I will, on April 12, 2018, during legal hours, Southwest entrance of the courthouse for Greene County, in Leakesville, Mississippi, offer for sale, at public auction and sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described real property situated in Greene County, State of Mississippi, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW ¼ of SW ¼ of NW ¼)

A road or drive way 30 feet wide over part of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW ¼ of NW ¼) of said Section 13, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, described as beginning at Southwest Corner of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ and thence run East 645 feet to the center line of said road, for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 14 degrees East 160 feet; thence run North 33 degrees East 200 feet, to the South margin of Public Road.

TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST

SECTION 13: Commence at the Northwest Corner of Section 13, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi, and thence run South 1339.13 feet to a point; thence run East 620.13 feet to a fence corner marking the Northeast Corner of Elige Nicholson property and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run North 13 degrees 15 minutes 23 seconds East 226.83 feet along a fence line to a point; thence run North 70 degrees 07 minutes 45 seconds East 191.75 feet to a point in the centerline of a county paved road; thence run South 47 degrees 42 minutes 22 seconds East 424.95 feet along said centerline to a point; thence run West 546.69 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. All containing 2.21 Acres, more or less,

Title to said property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 22nd day of March, 2018.

s/Seth M. Hunter (MSB# 101145)

SETH M. HUNTER,

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

SETH M. HUNTER (MSB# 101145)

DUKES DUKES & HUNTER

226 W. Pine Street (39401)

Post Office Box 2055

Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39403

Telephone: (601) 544-4121

Facsimile: (601) 544-4425

E-Mail: shunter@jdukeslaw.com

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

This is to certify that a true copy of this notice was posted on the bulletin board at the courthouse of Greene County, in the City of Leakesville, Mississippi, on this, the 22nd day of March, 2018.

s/Seth M. Hunter (MSB# 101145)

SETH M. HUNTER,

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Publication Dates: March 22, 2018; March 29, 2018; and April 5, 2018. Sale: April 12, 2018

48-(913)-March 22-3tc.

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI – COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, ELIGE NICHOLSON and MYRA NICHOLSON, executed Land Deeds of Trust to Paul D. Walley, Trustee for the use and benefit of RICHTON BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, Beneficiary, which Deeds of Trust were dated November 28, 2016, and recorded December 15, 2016, at Book 2016, Pages 6163-6174, dated September 24, 2015, and recorded October 1, 2015, at Book 2015, Pages 4778-4789, dated December 27, 2013, and recorded January 2, 2014, at Book 2014, Pages 30-41, dated August 1, 2013 and recorded August 9, 2013, at Book 2013, Pages 4451-4462, and dated August 22, 2012, and recorded August 24, 2012, at Book 2012, Pages 3661-3673, thereof, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, at Leakesville, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, said Deeds of Trust authorized the appointment and substitution of another Trustee in the place of the trustee named in said Deeds of Trust and RICHTON BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, pursuant to said Deeds of Trust, substituted SETH M. HUNTER as trustee in the place of Paul D. Walley by an Amended, Consolidated and Corrected Appointment of Substituted Trustee dated March 16, 2018, and recorded March 16, 2018 at Book 2018, Pages 13-14, as well as Appointments of Substituted Trustee dated November 1, 2017, and recorded November 7, 2017, at Book 2017, Page 62-63, and December 6, 2017, and recorded December 15, 2017, at Book 2017, Pages 68-69, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, at Leakesville, Mississippi, and;

WHEREAS, default having been made in the performance of the conditions and stipulations as set out in the Deeds of Trust and the said Substituted Trustee having been requested and directed by said RICHTON BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, to execute the trust; and in strict accordance with the Deeds of Trust aforesaid and the laws of the State of Mississippi, the dates for publication of this Substituted Trustee’s Notice of Foreclosure Sale in the Greene County Herald, a newspaper published in Leakesville, Greene County, Mississippi, having been set at the following, to-wit: March 22, 2018; March 29, 2018; and April 5, 2018. I will, on April 12, 2018, during legal hours, Southwest entrance of the courthouse for Greene County, in Leakesville, Mississippi, offer for sale, at public auction and sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described real property situated in Greene County, State of Mississippi, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST

SECTION 3: Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter (SE ¼ of SW ¼); and

ALSO: Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ of SE ¼)

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Begin at Northwest Corner of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ of SE ¼) and run thence South 580 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run East 210 feet; then South 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence North 210 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less; and

Begin at Northeast Corner of SW ¼ of SE ¼ and run thence West 668 feet; thence South 39 degrees East 304 feet; thence West 490 feet; thence South 21 degrees 45 minutes East 770 feet; thence North 17 degrees 15 minutes West 156 feet; thence East 362.4 feet; thence North 395 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 6.4 acres, more or less, and

Begin at Southeast Corner of SW ¼ of SE ¼ and run thence West 997 feet; thence along the South and East boundary of the public road 1188 feet to a point 568 feet North of the Southeast Corner of said SW ¼ of SE ¼; thence South 568 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 8.8 acres, more or less.

Begin at Northwest Corner of said SW ¼ of SE ¼ run thence South along the West boundary of said forty 790 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run East 260 feet; thence South 335.3 feet; thence West 260 feet; thence North 335.3 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, containing 2 acres, more or less.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 22nd day of March, 2018.

s/Seth M. Hunter (MSB# 101145)

SETH M. HUNTER,

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

SETH M. HUNTER (MSB# 101145)

DUKES DUKES & HUNTER

226 W. Pine Street (39401)

Post Office Box 2055

Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39403

Telephone: (601) 544-4121

Facsimile: (601) 544-4425

E-Mail: shunter@jdukeslaw.com

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

This is to certify that a true copy of this notice was posted on the bulletin board at the courthouse of Greene County, in the City of Leakesville, Mississippi, on this, the 22nd day of March, 2018.

s/Seth M. Hunter (MSB# 101145)

SETH M. HUNTER, SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Publication Dates: March 22, 2018; March 29, 2018; and April 5, 2018. Sale: April 12, 2018

48-(865)-March 22-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOMEKA LANETTE FINCH, PLAINTIFF

VERSUS TIMOTHY TERREL FINCH, DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO.: 2013-45-JB

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Timothy Terrel Finch adult resident citizen of the State of Mississippi or is not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff has been unable to learn the post office or street address of the Defendant after having made diligent search and inquiry both within and without the State of Mississippi.

You have been made a Defendant in the lawsuit filed in this Court by Tomeka Lanette Finch. The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action, being an Amended Complaint for Divorce.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:30 o’clock A.M. on the 20th day of July, 2018, in the Greene County Chancery Court in Leakesville, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an Answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire in care of Dennis DeBar, Jr., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Box 1090, 410 Greene Ave., Leakesville, MS 39451.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 14th day of March, 2018.

Michelle D. Eubanks

Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi

BY: Patti R. Zehner

Deputy Clerk

48-(271)-March 22-3tc.