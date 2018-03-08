In Chancery Court

COMMISSIONER’S NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Craig Dewayne Freeman executed and delivered a certain deed of trust to Lillous A. Shoemaker, as trustee, for the use and benefit of Magnolia State Bank as beneficiary, which said deed of trust is of record at Mortgage Book 2016, Page 4843 in the Records of the Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as secured by said Deed of Trust, the beneficiary filed suit against Craig Dewayne Freeman in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi in Cause No. 2017-123-JB seeking to correct the legal description of the deed of trust and for the appointment of a commissioner to conduct a judicially ordered sale of the property; and,

WHEREAS, an order granting the relief sought was signed by the Court on February 13, 2018 and the Court appointed the Honorable Michelle Eubanks, the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi as the Commissioner and ordered her to sell said property for the purpose of satisfying the indebtedness and cost of sale; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, Michelle Eubanks, being the Commissioner as aforesaid, does hereby give notice that on Friday, the 30th day of March, 2018, within legal hours of sale, being between 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., will proceed to sell at public auction outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main front door of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, at Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described property located in Greene County, State of Mississippi, which said property is described in and conveyed by the aforesaid deeds of trust to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST

Commence at the South East Corner of the NE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section #4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi and run North along the East boundary line of said Forty (NE ¼ of SW ¼) 563.61 feet to a metal pipe; thence run West 387.00 feet to a metal pipe; thence run South 563.61 feet to the South boundary line said Forty (NE ¼ of SW ¼) thence run East 387.00 feet back to the Point of Beginning. Contains 5.00 acres, more or less, and being located in the NE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section #4. Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

AND ALSO:

Commence at the South East Corner of the NE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section #4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi and thence run North along the East boundary line of said forty (NE ¼ of SW ¼) 563.61 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run West 387.00 feet to a metal pipe; thence run North 83.19 feet to a metal pipe; thence run East 66.00 feet to a metal pipe; thence run North 2 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds East 233.07 feet to the Center line of said Freeman Town Highway to a metal spike; thence run in a North Easterly direction along the center line of said Freeman Town Highway 344.64 feet to the East boundary line of said Forty (NE ¼ of SW ¼) to a metal spike; thence run South along the East boundary line of said Forty (NE ¼ of SW ¼) 461.37 feet back to the Point of Beginning. Contains (3.96) acres, more or less, and being located in the NW ¼ of SW ¼ of Section #4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

Title to said property is presumed to be good, but only such title as is vested in the Commissioner will be conveyed. The aforesaid property will be sold and conveyed without covenants of representation or warranty, and subject to taxes, if any, which may be outstanding against same.

After the sale, the Commissioner shall report the results of the sale to the Chancery Court for confirmation and no conveyance will take place until such time as the sale is confirmed.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 20th day of February, 2018, on which date I have posted a copy of this notice of the Commissioner’s Notice of Foreclosure Sale on the bulletin board in the lobby of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, in Leakesville, Mississippi.

By: Michelle Eubanks, Trustee

(SEAL)

46-(759)-March 8-4tc.