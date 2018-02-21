County supervisors seek proposals for industrial property in McLain

Deadline is March 5 at 9 a.m.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Public Notice is hereby given that the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors invites and will receive written proposals for the sale or lease of certain real property until 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Supervisor’s office at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi. The certain property is approximately 39 acres commonly known as the old International Paper Woodyard in Mclain, MS.

A description of the property is on file with, and may be obtained from, the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors at their office. The address is Courthouse Square, P.O. Box 460, Leakesville, MS 39451. The phone number is 601.394.2394, the fax number is 601.394.4650 and the contact person is Lavon Pringle, Purchase Clerk.

This proposal is pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. 19 7 3(3). The Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

44-(875)-February 22-2tc.