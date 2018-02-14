School district taking bids on 16th Section timber thinning

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY

COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON

16-3N-5W

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329 Leakesville, MS 39451 up to and not later than 10:00 a.m., March 8, 2018, for the right to purchase all timber designated for the purpose on Section 16, Township 3 North, Range 5 West in Greene County, Mississippi. This is an “operator select” mechanical thinning on a +280 acre unmarked pine stand. Bids offered will be for per ton of pine pulpwood, pine chip-n-saw, pine sawtimber, and hardwood pulpwood.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning material for the sale, conditions of the sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, 477 Southgate Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, telephone number (601)-606-5486, or MS Forestry Comm. Region 4 Office, Telephone number (601) 582-4873.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Publication Dates:

February 15, 2018

February 22, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 8, 2018

43-(182)-February 15-4tc.