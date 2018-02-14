Filed in Circuit Court week of Feb. 22, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
OF GREENE COUNTY
MISSISSIPPI
LEVERETTE MOODY PLAINTIFF
VS. DEFENDANTS SHERYL BOLTON, AND SHENIKA RUSSELL AND ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY CLAIMING ANINTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING REAL ROPERTY
Section 5, T1N, R8W IN THE BELOW DESCRIBED PROPERTY
CAUSE NO. 2017-117-NH
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
To any and all other persons, firms, corporations, or other entities claiming to have any legal or equitable interest in the land hereinafter described whose names, post office addresses or street addresses are unknown to the Plaintiff and who are not to be found by diligent search and inquiry both within and outside the State of Mississippi.
You have been made Defendants in the lawsuit filed against you by Leverette Moody. The Complaint filed against you has initiated a Civil Action being a Complaint to Quite and Confirm Title and for Other Equitable Relief to the real property more particularly described as follows:
Section 5, T1N, R8W,
GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
Commencing at the concrete monument found at the Southeast Corner of the West ½ of the Southeast ¼, Section 5, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi; thence run North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 1335.67 feet to an oak tree corner, the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 247.00 feet to a 5/8 inch steel rod set; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 247.00 feet to a 5/8 inch steel rod set; thence South 0 Degrees 00 Minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 355.0 feet, to the point of beginning; said described tract containing 2.01 acres, more or less.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m., on the 20th day of April, 2018, in the Courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
You are not required to file an Answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire in care of Lee Turner, P.O. Box 1492, Leakesville, MS 39451, Attorney for the Plaintiff.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 7th day of February, 2018.
Honorable Michelle Eubanks
CHANCERY CLERK
By Patti R. Zehner, D.C.
(seal)
Attorneys: Lee Turner
MSB No. 101968
P.O. Box 1492, Leakesville, MS 39451
601-394-5008
43-(527)-February 15-3tc.