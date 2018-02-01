Chancery Court Filings – Feb. 1, 2018

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CAMMIE JOYCE FERRILL PLAINTIFF

VERSUS

RANDOLPH WILLIAMS, ANNIE J. FERRILL, ANTHONY FERRILL, REGINA FERRILL, UNETHA YOUNG, SANDRA FERRILL BROWN, MICHAEL RILEY, AND ANY PERSON CLAIMING TO BE AN HEIR-AT-LAW OF HARRY FERRILL,

DECEASED, AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY DEFENDANTS

NON-RESIDENT SUMMONS

CAUSE NUMBER: 2015-72-NH

TO: Anthony Ferrill, and any and all other persons, firms and corporations having or claiming to have any legal or equitable interest in the land hereinafter described, whose names, post office addresses or street address are unknown to the Plaintiff and who are not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff has been unable to learn the post office or street address of the Defendants after having made diligent search and inquiry both within and without the State of Mississippi.

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH,

RANGE 6 WEST

SECTION 15: Commence at the Northwest Corner of the SW ¼ of NW ¼ of Section #15, T1N, R6W, Greene County, MS, and run South 990 feet, Thence East 660 feet, Thence North 990 feet, Thence West 660 feet, back to the Point of Beginning. Contains (15) acres, more or less.

SECTION 15: N ½ of N ½ of SW ¼ of NW ¼. Containing ten (10) acres, more or less.

SECTION 15: Commence at the Northeast Corner of Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter and run thence West 330 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 990 feet; thence West 330 feet; thence North 990 feet; thence East 330 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 7.5 acres, more or less.

Section 15: Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section # 15, T1N, R6W, Greene County, MS and thence run East along the Nort boundary line of said Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ 660.00 feet, more or less, to a metal rod; thence run South 330.00 feet, more or less, to a metal rod; thence run West 165 feet; thence run South 990.00 feet, more or less, to the South boundary line of said Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ to a metal rod; thence run West along the South boundary line of said Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ 495.00 feet, more or less, to the West boundary line of said Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ to a metal rod; thence run North along the West boundary line of said Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ 13200.00 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Contains (16.25) acres, more or less, and being located in the Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section #15, T1N, R6W, Greene County, Mississippi.

You have been made Defendants in the law suit filed in this Court by Cammie Joyce Ferrill.

The Complaint filed against you has initiated a Civil Action being an Amended Complaint for Partition to the above described property.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 A.M. on the 9th day of March, 2018, in the Courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire in care of Darryl A. Hurt, Jr., Attorney at Law, 385 Ratliff Street, Lucedale, MS 39452.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 23rd day of January, A. D., 2018.

Michelle D. Eubanks

Chancery Clerk of Greene

County, Mississippi

Publish 3 times

41-(696)-February 1-3tc.