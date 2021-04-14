Christine Holloway announces bid for Leakesville alderman post

Christine Holloway would like to officially announce her candidacy for Alderman in Leakesville.

Holloway has consistently been committed to the community and has worked at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for the past 19 years. She is a dedicated, life-long member of New Providence Baptist Church and is the mother of three wonderful children and a special daughter-in-law. She is also a proud grandmother of seven.

Christine is a native of Leakesville and ready to continue serving her peers through fair and consistent leadership.

Paid Political Advertisement by Christine Holloway – Candidate