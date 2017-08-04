Past due rent leads to shooting

From Staff Reports

A dispute over past due rent payments on Thursday sent one man to the hospital and his landlord to the Greene County Jail.

According to Sheriff Stanley McLeod, Malcolm Mitchell, of 35824 Old Hwy. 57 Leakesville, is accused of shooting Richard Allen Strickland in the leg just after 1:30 August 3. Strickland is a tenant in one of Mitchell’s rental apartments at the location. McLeod said an argument over past due rental payments escalated quickly and ended with Strickland suffering a gun shot wound.

Strickland was reportedly sent by ambulance to an area hospital. According to the Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, he was treated and released and is back at home in Greene County recovering.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was scheduled for an initial appearance in Greene County Justice Court Friday afternoon.

The shooting remains under investigation. Look for details in the Aug. 10 print edition of the Herald.