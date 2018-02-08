County officials seeking proposals for factory building in Leakesville

Deadline is March 5 at 9 a.m.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Greene County, Mississippi, by and through its Board of Supervisors (the “County”) will accept proposals for the sale or lease of certain real property and affixed structure located in Leakesville, Mississippi, commonly referred to as “The Factory Building” (PPIN 7662), 705 Main Street, Leakesville, MS, comprising approximately 4.66 acres.

The proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Factory Proposal” on the outside. The proposals must be received at the Office of the Board of Supervisors no later than 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018.

The County hereby directs all proposals to contain one or more of the following provisions:

1. Purchase of all real and personal property, as is.

2. Lease of all real and personal property, as is.

3. Purchase and removal of affixed structures and personal property, which should include detailed plan for responsible removal of said structures and property in a manner that meets all federal, state, and local statutes, regulations, and ordinances. Such proposals should also include specific plans for post-removal clean-up of an area extending 15’ from the affixed structure or to the nearest street, whichever is less. The County also requests proposals for bond to ensure completion of removal and clean-up.

The proposals should provide options for “hold harmless” and/or indemnity for any environmental hazards in, on, or under the real property and affixed structures. For additional information regarding the environmental condition of the property, please contact the Greene County Board of Supervisors Office at 601-394-2394.

By making this request, the County is not obligating itself to accept any proposal, and hereby specifically reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

This 29th day of January, 2018.

JERRY MILLS, Board President

MICHELLE EUBANKS, Clerk

41-(372)-February 1-2tc.