Former rural water assoc. clerk jailed on embezzlement charge in Greene County

From Staff Reports

A Sand Hill woman has been indicted in Greene County on charges she stole tens of thousands of dollars from a rural water utility.

Peggy Watson Maxie, 50, of 7792 Oil Well Road, Richton, was arrested late Tuesday night at her residence by deputies serving her with the indictment. She was reportedly taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Greene County Jail in Leakesville.

It is unclear exactly how much money Maxie is accused of stealing from Greene County’s Beat 3 Water System, but the indictment against her accuses her of embezzling at least $25,000 between Jan. 1, 2022 and June 15, 2023, through her employment with the utility as a clerk and office manager.

A Greene County Grand Jury issued the indictment on March 21.

Richton attorney Mac Forsyth, who serves as legal counsel for the utility’s board of directors, declined to comment on Maxie’s arrest or the case in general. He did say, however, that the alleged embezzlement poses no threat to the utility’s ability to serve its member customers and that Beat 3 Water System remains in a sound financial position.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. As of press time Wednesday, Maxie remained in custody in the Greene County Jail. She is expected to have a bond hearing in Greene County Circuit Court as early as Thursday.