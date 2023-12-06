Local Miss Hospitality program seeking ambassadors

From Staff Reports

Any young ladies who would like to represent Greene County or Leakesville in the 2024 Miss Hospitality program are encouraged to send in their applications now.

Reigning Greene County Miss Hospitality Dasani Hill and Leakesville Miss Hospitality Taylor Garretson will be crowing new local Miss Hospitality ambassadors in January, welcoming two new ladies to share in the experience and become part of the Miss Hospitality program.

Eligibility requirements for those that are interested are to be between the ages of 18-24 as of July 7, 2024, be a resident of Greene County or Leakesville (applicants may reside where they are attending college), be a high school graduate, never been married, have no children, be a high school graduate and be able to participate in the local selection process on Jan. 6, 2024. Those selected to serve in the local program must have a 2.5 GPA in last semester of school attended, attend the state workshop on May 18, 2024 and be able to participate in the state program for the entire week of July 7-13, 2024. Miss Hospitality representatives must be able to participate in and work on local events and projects and be willing to work with local director and board members to prepare for state competition.

Participants will select a Little Miss Hospitality to mentor throughout the program and participate in the state program in July 2024. Those who have represented Greene County and Leakesville have said the program is a rewarding experience where they learn much about their hometowns and the county. They make lifelong friendships and make many connections throughout the state.

The state Miss Hospitality will serve as a Goodwill Ambassador for Hospitality and Tourism in the state of Mississippi throughout her reign. The Miss Hospitality program is presented by the Mississippi Development Authority, the University of Southern Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Saenger Theater and Forrest General Hospital. The program annually awards more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes to each contestant.

Those interested in applying to the local Miss Hospitality program should contact Jennifer McNeal by texting (601)394-8270 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.