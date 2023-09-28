Skeletal remains found in Leakesville

Officials say the remains could be those of Leakesville teenager missing nearly two months.

From Staff Reports

Local and state authorities are on the scene in Leakesville where skeletal remains were found Thursday morning.

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said a search team located the remains in a small pond on private property just off Miss. 57. Local authorities and officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) were still working the scene at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Greene County Coroner said the skeletal remains found had not yet been positively identified.

McLeod said that while the identity had not been confirmed, there was a strong possibility the remains could be that of 17-year-old Cortlen Landyn Moody of Leakesville, who has been missing since Friday, Aug. 4. Local search teams found the remains while conducting a search of the area, which is located across Miss. 57, not far from Moody’s residence on Williams Drive, where he was last seen before going missing.

Few other details on the discovery were available at the time of this report. McLeod said the search team was not acting on any new information regarding the missing person case, but instead simply covering areas they had previously searched in an effort to be thorough.

More details will be released as they become available.