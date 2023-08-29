RUNOFF ELECTION RESULTS

Walley wins GOP nomination for Sheriff, Barrow and Tingle top supervisor races

From Staff Reports

Greene County Republican voters went to the polls for Tuesday’s Primary Runoff Election in numbers that rivaled the turnout for the original primary on Aug. 8.

There was a total of six races, all local, on the Republican Primary Runoff ballots in the county. Unofficial results show a total of 3,114 voters casted their ballots in those raced, compared to 3,556 that voted three weeks ago when the ballot contained a full slate of state and local races.

County Constable Ryan W. Walley was the clear winner for the Republican nomination for Greene County Sheriff. Unofficial results show Walley with 2,003 votes to claim just under 65 percent of the vote total over Stacy Eubanks, a former FBI agent and current chief school resource officer for the county school district. Eubanks earned 1,098 votes on Tuesday, over 100 fewer than he received in the first vote.

Walley now moves on to face independent candidate Michael Crawford in November.

Greene County resident Elliot Burch succeeded in his bid to unseat incumbent Dale Goodin for the Dist. 105 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Burch, a former law enforcement officer and assistant district attorney, easily defeated Goodin in Greene County, claiming over 78 percent of the vote total (2,230-to-614). Burch also benefitted from a low turnout in Perry County where he had lost ground to Goodin on Aug. 8. On Tuesday in Perry County, Burch outpaced Goodin by a 433-to-372 margin. Burch also came out on top in George County, taking 488 votes to Goodin’s 60.

Burch now moves on to face Democrat Matthew Daves in the General Election in a little over two months. Dist. 105 encompasses the majority of Greene and Perry counties, along with the Rocky Creek and Shipman precincts in George County.

Incumbent Dist. 4 Supervisor Wayne Barrow kept his re-election bid alive by defeating challenger Stuart McLeod. Barrow tallied 352 votes (55.4 percent), compared to McLeod’s 283. Barrow will now face Democrat Roy Mack Holloman Jr. in the General Election.

David M. Tingle will be the Republican nominee to replace current Dist. 5 Supervisor Gary Fairly in January. Tingle defeated Adam Dixon on Tuesday by a 383-to-271 margin and will move on to face Democrat Howard T. Garrett Sr. in November. Fairley lost his re-election bid after finishing third behind Tingle and Dixon in the first primary vote on Aug. 8.

Barrow and Dist. 1 Supervisor Dillon McInnins are the only incumbent supervisors to have earned re-election as Elton Clark (Dist. 2) and Danny Smith (Dist. 3) were both defeated on Aug. 8.

Kerney Kittrell won the race to replace retiring Justice Court Judge Jeff Byrd in Post 1. Kittrell outpaced Vince West by a 908-to-763 unofficial margin.

In the race to replace Walley in the Post 2 Constable position, Hayden West claimed victory over Beverly Molten Breland by a 890-to-781 vote margin. West will assume the position in January as there are no Democrat or independent candidates.