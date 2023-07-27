Sarah James ready to serve as Chancery Clerk

Special to the Herald

Greene County is my home. The citizens of Greene County are my friends, my colleagues, and my family.

My husband, Clint, has deep roots in the Vernal Community where we attend Vernal Presbyterian Church. Our children, Harper and Piper, go to Greene County schools.

For nine years, I truly enjoyed serving as Election Commissioner for District Four, and during that time I worked to ensure that the people of our community could have faith in a fair and reliable voting process.

For more than 20 years, I have had the pleasure working in the community to support services offered by our philanthropic organizations to enrich the lives of our children and provide assistance to our neighbors in need.

Because this is my home, our home, I take the responsibilities of public service very seriously. I’m proud to be a Republican candidate for the office of Chancery Clerk.

I understand that it is never easy to prepare for the loss of a loved one, and many of the members of our community may quickly find themselves overwhelmed with the intricacies of estate planning. As your Chancery Clerk, I will provide educational opportunities for the citizens of Greene County so that our families can make sense of the legalities involved in estate planning. The last thing any of our bereaved and grieving families need to experience is a difficult legal proceeding. The Chancery Court itself also would benefit from fewer cases passing through its doors. These educational opportunities could spare our families much personal expense and save our community’s hard-earned tax dollars.

Another exciting aspect of the office of Chancery Clerk is the opportunity to work with the Board of Supervisors for Greene County. As the clerk for the Board of Supervisors, I intend to work closely with the members to encourage economic growth. Our community has great potential, and I have faith that we can work together to bring in more businesses and attract investment to provide more and better career opportunities for the citizens of Greene County.

These issues are extremely important to me because I am very invested in our community. I have worked at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution for more than 23 years.

I graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and earned my Master of Education degree from William Carey College. In addition, I earned endorsements in administration, special education and other areas. I have maintained my credentials as an AA Certified Educator for the State of Mississippi.

For the last 15 years, I have served as the Director of Education at SMCI where I have worked to reintegrate people into society as reformed and productive citizens.

With your help, I hope to bring the skills I have developed as a teacher, organizer, and administrator to public office. It would be my privilege to serve as your Chancery Clerk.

On August 8, please cast your vote for Sarah James as your Greene County Chancery Clerk. I sincerely appreciate your support and look forward to working for you and for our community.

Thank you,

Sarah James

