Kendall Deese makes case for Dist. 2 position on Board of Supervisors

Special to the Herald

Attention Greene County,

The Republican Primary is less than two weeks away and a lot will be riding on this election.

As I stated before, I entered the race to be your next District 2 Supervisor after much thought and prayer. I have been going ‘door to door’ meeting with residents in the district over the past few months, sharing my thoughts, but more importantly, listening to the concerns of my neighbors in the district. That effort has made me more committed than ever to work to better our community.

As a 34-year-old State Line resident for more than half my life, husband for 10 wonderful years, father of three beautiful children, and a diligent business owner, I feel strongly that District 2 is in need of a young ambitious leader willing to work hard and go the extra mile! And, I believe I am the right person for the job.

I appreciate the hospitality shown to me as I visited with voters in the district and I look forward to having more constructive conversations about the direction of our community in the future.

With that thought in mind, I encourage all voters in the district and Greene County as a whole, to get out and vote in the August 8 Republican Primary and let your voice be heard. And, I would appreciate your consideration for my candidacy and urge you to vote for me, Kendall Deese, as your next District 2 Supervisor.

Thank you and God Bless,

Kendall Deese

Paid Political Advertisement by Kendall Deese