Eubanks seeking return as Chancery Clerk

I, Michelle (Shelley) Dobbins Eubanks make my formal announcement seeking re-election as your Chancery Clerk.

I am the daughter of the late Fred and Dolores Dobbins, and my husband, three children, and I live in Leakesville and attend Leakesville United Methodist Church. We are very active in the county, church, and community.

I sincerely appreciate the confidence you have instilled in me by allowing me to serve as your chancery Clerk since 2008. I will continue to put my 32 years of legal experience to work for you. With the job in which you have entrusted me comes the necessity of responsibility, accountability, experience, and many hours of hard work. I will continue to be a chancery clerk dedicated to our county, to providing the most efficient office possible and to serving you in that same efficient and friendly manner.

I am proud to let others know about the county I serve and its wonderful people. It is important to me to be invested in my county professionally, but I also find it very important to be involved in my county and community as a volunteer and citizen, during both election and non-election years. I take great pride in our county and the Chancery Office, and I work to support it any time an opportunity is presented. I invite you to visit and become familiar with the office which holds your land and court records and preserves much history of the county.

I humbly ask for your continued support and vote in the upcoming primary on August 8th so I may be re-elected and keep working for you and Greene County.

Thank you,

Michelle (Shelley) Eubanks

Paid political advertisement by Michelle D. Eubanks