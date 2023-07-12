Walter Sellers makes case for Post 1 Constable position

Special to the Herald

My name is Walter Sellers. I am seeking election to Justice Court Judge Post 1. I have lived in the Greene County, Leaf community for 40 years. My wife Melonie and I have been married for 42 years. We attend New Life Baptist Church, where I serve as a Deacon. I am a member of the Gideon’s International, where I serve as the Chaplin. A retired veteran serving six years active duty and 27 years with the Mississippi National Guard. I am a retired Federal Law Enforcement Officer with 26 years experience.

I have the courtroom experience needed with working in law enforcement for 36 years. I have prepared cases and other legal matters in Federal, State and County courts. The Justice Court needs a fair and firm judge to return Greene County to the safe, family environment we used to enjoy. There needs to be more accountability. I am not a politician, just a citizen wanting to restore the community back to a safe place where children can learn and grow, and everyone can feel safe. I believe in consequences and being fair but firm. I am asking for your vote and support in the Republican primary election on August 8.

My plan is to try and visit with everyone in Post 1, but if I miss you when I come through your community, I do ask for your consideration and vote.

Paid political advertisement by Walter Sellers