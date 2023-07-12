Stanley McLeod Jr. asks for voter support in Sheriff’s race
Special to the Herald
My name is Stanley (Stan) McLeod Jr. I am 56 years old and a life long resident of Greene County, Vernal Community. I graduated in 1984 from Leakesville High School. I have worked in the construction field and in the timber business. I have been employed at Ingalls Shipyard for the past 29 years, with the past 10 years in management. I am married to Tammy Lewis McLeod and have four children and 5 grandchildren. I attend Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. If elected as Sheriff I will execute my duties in a fair and impartial manner. I will be fair and honest with everyone and be a good steward with Greene County’s money. Along with being fair and honest I will treat every citizen with respect and professionalism, along with having an open door policy. It is my belief that a common-sense approach must be used when dealing with people, if possible. The only way to gain experience of a Sheriff is to be one. I do not believe this type of experience can be found in books and diplomas. If elected I will do my best to make Greene County a better place for the people of our County. Unfortunately, it will be impossible for me to make personal contact with every voter in Greene County, with that being said I would like to take this time to ask for your vote and support on August 8, 2023 in electing me as your Sheriff.
Sincerely,
Stanley (Stan) McLeod Jr.