Stanley McLeod Jr. asks for voter support in Sheriff’s race

Special to the Herald

My name is Stanley (Stan) McLeod Jr. I am 56 years old and a life long resident of Greene County, Vernal Community. I graduated in 1984 from Leakesville High School. I have worked in the construction field and in the timber business. I have been employed at Ingalls Shipyard for the past 29 years, with the past 10 years in management. I am married to Tammy Lewis McLeod and have four children and 5 grandchildren. I attend Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. If elected as Sheriff I will execute my duties in a fair and impartial manner. I will be fair and honest with everyone and be a good steward with Greene County’s money. Along with being fair and honest I will treat every citizen with respect and professionalism, along with having an open door policy. It is my belief that a common-sense approach must be used when dealing with people, if possible. The only way to gain experience of a Sheriff is to be one. I do not believe this type of experience can be found in books and diplomas. If elected I will do my best to make Greene County a better place for the people of our County. Unfortunately, it will be impossible for me to make personal contact with every voter in Greene County, with that being said I would like to take this time to ask for your vote and support on August 8, 2023 in electing me as your Sheriff.

Sincerely,

Stanley (Stan) McLeod Jr.

Paid political advertisement by Stan McLeod Jr.