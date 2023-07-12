Stacy Eubanks makes formal statement in race for Greene County Sheriff post

Special to the Herald

I, Stacy Eubanks, make my formal announcement for candidate for Sheriff of Greene County. I love Greene County, the place where I raise my children, call home, and where I choose to invest my time and resources. I am very active in the county and community.

I am the head coach of the Greene County High School volleyball team, lay leader of Leakesville United Methodist Church, President of Tuner Duvall Board of Directors, and a volunteer for Greene County Blessing Tree and many other county projects and efforts.

I offer to all citizens of Greene County my experience of over 30 years of hard work and law enforcement knowledge. I am a retired state narcotics agent, a former FBI Task Force Agent, and currently serve as Chief of Police of Greene County Schools Campus Police. I have also had much experience in supervising officers and managing an efficient department.

Some of my experience is investigations including narcotics, child abuse, school safety, homicides and burglaries. If safety of your person and property, child protection, watching out for vulnerable adults, clean and detailed investigations, listening when individuals and the community speak, hearing needs of the citizens, school safety, office and officer efficiency, and an open-door policy are important to you, vote Stacy Eubanks for Sheriff.

I will listen to the needs and concerns of Greene County while serving with integrity, efficiency, respect, and always having an open door for the citizens I serve. I am always available to answer any questions or discuss my vision of the sheriff’s department in an effort to share my thoughts on the importance of the protection and service the department will offer.

If I am elected, it will be an honor to serve you and to provide community policing to all of Greene County. On August 8th, I ask for your vote and support.

Sincerely,

Stacy Eubanks

