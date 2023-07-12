Elton Clark seeks re-election as Dist. 2 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

Residents of District Two, it is with great excitement and enthusiasm that I and my family announce my candidacy for re-election as your Supervisor of District 2. I have had the honor of serving this community, and I am proud of my leadership with the District Two crew and the contributions we’ve made toward its growth and development.

I am deeply committed to building a thriving, inclusive and equitable community where every resident is valued.

Throughout my term, I’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that the issue’s important to our citizens are brought forefront and addressed.

During this critical time in our community’s I believe that my skills, experience and leadership can make a significant impact in shaping brighter future for all of us. Healthcare, education, jobs and infrastructure will be key issue’s that will require our attention in the coming years, and I am committed to addressing those concerns head-on.

As your Supervisor, I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that your voices are heard, your interests protected. With your support we can continue to create a strong vibrant and united community that we can all be proud to call our home.

Thank you for your continued faith in me, and I humbly ask for your vote in the upcoming election. Together we can create a better future.

Elton Clark

Supervisor – District 2

Paid Political advertisement by Elton Clark