Wayne Barrow seeking re-election as Dist. 4 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

My name is Wayne Barrow, Candidate for re-election for District 4 Supervisor, and it is my honor to serve as such.

Greene County is moving forward! We are finally getting rid of the old factory building, an eyesore for years. We will be looking at our options as to what to put back there.

We have put the Industrial Park to work with a couple of businesses creating 20 plus new jobs and we have plans for a new Industrial Park on sixteenth section land in the McLain area.

We are working to get a new and much-needed Emergency Management and 911 facility.

We have awarded contracts for a County-Wide paving project. Three county bridges are under contract to be replaced this year.

We are working to upgrade the rural events center and plans are in place for a new Mississippi State Extension office.

District 4 is moving forward!

We have resurfaced several miles of roads either by asphalt, chip seal or micro surfacing. Anderson Road and Bexley Road North are scheduled for resurfacing beginning in July. We have added reflectors to center line of several roads. We recently restriped Brushy Creek Road for safety. Replacement of Sandy Creek bridge is scheduled to start in July and McLeod Creek is to follow.

I serve on the South Mississippi Planning and Development (SMPDD) Board of Directors, and the Mississippi Public Entities Board of Trustees. I am pro-life, pro-family, conservative and I believe there are only two genders, Male and Female. I strongly support our Military, Law Enforcement, Volunteer Fire Departments and a strong educational system.

So, as you can see, we have a lot going on and the future looks bright for Greene County. I ask for your vote and support in the upcoming August Republican Primary election. I invite anyone with questions or concerns to call me at (601)770.0870.

Thank you and God Bless.

Wayne Barrow

Paid political advertisement by Wayne Barrow.