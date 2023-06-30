Robin Robinson makes case for State Senator for Dist. 42

Special to the Herald

Robin Robinson was elected in June 2020 to serve the people of District 88 in the Mississippi House of Representatives. She has been named “Best for Business and Jobs” by BIPEC (Business and Industry Political Education Committee) for her support of the Business Community. Robin is a strong, conservative leader in the House of Representatives. She fought for the elimination of the state income tax and the largest teacher pay raise in state history. Robin worked to get bills passed that supports our family and conservative values and she is a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment.

Robin will fight for our family and our conservative values as our State Senator for District 42 which includes the Piave, Jones, and Wade Voting Precincts.

As a lifelong resident of Jones County, Robin has served as a respected community leader, education advocate, volunteer, trailblazer, and director for Sanderson Farms, the only Fortune 1000 company headquartered within the state of Mississippi. After graduating from USM, Robin began her 40-year career at Sanderson Farms and was a trailblazer for female leadership within the company and the poultry industry.

A lifelong advocate for education, Robin currently serves as Chairman of the Board for the Jones County Junior College Foundation. She is also serving as Chairman of the Board for the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi.

Robin has served as

• President of the College Board,

• Chair of the Mississippi Economic Council,

• Chair of Leadership Mississippi and

• Chair of the Mississippi’s Star Student and Star Teacher recognition programs.

Robin was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame as well as being named an Honored Alumnus for Jones County Junior College.

Robin has been named:

• One of Mississippi’s Top 50 Most Influential People,

• One of Mississippi’s 50 Leading Business Women,

• Economic Development Authority of Jones County’s Volunteer of the Year,

• Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts

Robin is married to Sam Britton, former Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District.

In the August 8 Republican Primary, please cast your vote for Robin Robinson for Senate Dist. 42.

Paid Political Advertisement by Friends of Robin Robinson – Deana Smith Chairperson