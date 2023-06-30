Mizell seeks voter support to be next Supervisor for Greene Co. Dist. 4

Special to the Herald

My name is Jason Mizell and I am proud to call Greene County my lifelong home.

My wife Michele Mizell and I have been married for 26 years and have three daughters, Hannah, Callie and Karly, and one granddaughter, Charlotte. My parents are Mike and Marie Mizell, and my grandparents are Joan Mizell and the late C.D. and Charlotte Mizell, and Floyd and Mae McLeod.

My goal, if elected as Supervisor for Dist. 4, is to ensure that public, tax payer funded services are efficient, effective and delivered with professionalism and accountability.

I have been a business owner for over 25 years, and I understand the importance of checks and balances in order to run a successful business. Likewise, I see Dist. 4 as a business and plan to bring the same accountability, work ethic and dedication I bring to my business, to maintain prosperity for Greene County.

It is important to invest in the development of programs and training for employees to ensure high quality services for residents. As supervisor, I will collaborate with local officials, government agencies and community organizations to address complex issues such as emergency management, roads, our rural events center, public safety and economic development.

As a candidate, I am fully committed to advancing our county’s growth and prosperity by attracting new businesses to our community. I believe that by showcasing our workforce, natural resources and access to essential transportation hubs, we can make a convincing case for businesses seeking a dynamic home base. With your support, I look forward to collaborating on strategies that will help us realize this goal and build a brighter future for our county together.

I am also committed to supporting our veterans. They are among our most valuable resources, and I will work with Mrs. Sue Turner, our veterans advocate, to ensure they receive the support they need.

Our healthcare facilities and schools should always be a priority, and I look forward to working with others who may be elected or re-elected to our county board of supervisors, to ensure they are the best they can be.

I strongly believe in being accountable to the citizens of Greene County. I will strive to do right by the people and be a representative that has their best interests in mind. I will never forget how I got to where I am today and will always maintain a sense of humility and gratitude for those who have supported me.

Jason Mizell

Paid political advertisement for Jason Mizell.