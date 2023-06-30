Goodin sees re-election for House Dist. 105

Special to the Herald

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Mississippi State Representative for District 105 that includes areas of Greene, George and Perry counties for the last four years.

I humbly ask for your vote and support for re-election in the Republican Primary on August 8th to serve the great folks of District 105 for another term. As a retired veteran and educator, I am uniquely qualified to serve as your State Representative.

We have accomplished many goals and bought millions of dollars to our district to better the quality of life for the people of Greene, George and Perry counties. More great things are to come!

I am Greene, George and Perry County Proud!

Again, I humbly ask for your vote in the Republican Primary on August 8th. God Bless and Godspeed!

Dale Goodin

Paid political advertisement by Dale Goodin.