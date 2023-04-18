George Cone kicks off campaign for Dist. 4 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

George Cone III, a lifelong Greene County and Dist. 4 native, recently kicked off his campaign for the position of Supervisor – Dist. 4.

Cone is a graduate of Leakesville High School and has spent the past 40 years in the oil production and construction industries.

Cone said he is seeking the position because he believes its time for a change in leadership for Dist. 4 and feels he has the ideas and background to serve the people of Dist. 4 and Greene County well.

A more detailed formal annoucnement will follow in a future edition of the newspaper.

