Meadows asks for voters’ support for Constable – Post 1
Special to the Herald
As this New Year begins, we get closer to the 2023 election. With that being said, I would like to announce my running for Constable.
I can think of no better way to serve the community that I love so much. I have had the privilege of living in Greene County for most of my life and the joy of raising my family here. Now, I ask for your support in giving me the great honor of serving it as your Constable.
If elected, I promise to represent each and every member of our community to the very best of my ability.
Sincerely, Bobby Meadows