Meadows asks for voters’ support for Constable – Post 1

Special to the Herald

As this New Year begins, we get closer to the 2023 election. With that being said, I would like to announce my running for Constable.

I can think of no better way to serve the community that I love so much. I have had the privilege of living in Greene County for most of my life and the joy of raising my family here. Now, I ask for your support in giving me the great honor of serving it as your Constable.

If elected, I promise to represent each and every member of our community to the very best of my ability.

Sincerely, Bobby Meadows

Paid political advertisement by Bobby Meadows – Candidate