Smith hoping to continue progress made with second term

Special to the Herald

Incumbent Dist. 3 Supervisor Wayburn D. ‘Danny’ Smith has officially kicked off his reelection campaign.

Smith, a longtime business owner/operator from Piave, is asking voters for their continued support as he works toward a second term representing the people of Dist. 3.

“I am proud of the accomplishments in Dist. 3 and for the board of supervisors as a whole during my first term,” Smith said. “The pandemic created some real challenges, but despite those we have been able to address multiple lingering issues that we inherited and also make some real headway to improve our road and bridge infrastructure and make repairs and upgrades to public facilities. And, we’ve made progress on the economic development front.”

“I am happy with the progress and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. There is more work to be done and I humbly ask the voters of Dist. 3 for their continued support so I can finish the job we have started.”

The Republican Primary is set for Tuesday, Aug. 8. Smith said a more detailed, formal announcement will be forthcoming, but that any residents should feel free to contact him with questions, concerns or ideas for making our community better.

Paid Political Advertisement by Wayburn D. ‘Danny’ Smith – Candidate