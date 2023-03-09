Elton Clark kicks off bid for re-election as Dist. 2 Supervisor

From Staff Reports

Incumbent Greene County Supervisor Elton Clark has announced he is seeking re-election for the Dist. 2 seat on the county’s top governing body.

A resident of the Old Avera community, Clark said it has been an honor and privilege to serve his friends and neigbors of Dist. 2 and is seeking their support has he seeks a second term in office. He said he is proud of the accomplishments from his first term in office and excited about the opportunity to continue the

positive work that has been started.

A formal announcement will follow at a later time.

Paid Political Advertisement by Elton Clark – Candidate